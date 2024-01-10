Stranger Things season 5: Why netizens are calling for a boycott of the Noah Schnapp, Millie Bobby Brown starrer series

The makers of Netflix's science fiction mystery drama series, Stranger Things, found themselves in the middle of a controversy online as soon as the news about its upcoming instalment going on floors came to light. The series, with elements of supernatural horror, that premiered back in 2016, is amongst the most popular titles from the library of the streaming giant. Season 4 of the show that released back in 2022, recorded staggering viewership numbers, further increasing the anticipation for its fifth and concluding season. Still from Stranger Things(Instagram)

Stranger Things Season 5 Begins Rolling

On January 8, 2024 the official Instagram page of the show shared a picture of the cast and made it official that the production of the fifth season has begun. Going by the image shared, it's evident that most of the original cast members including Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gate Matarazzo, Sadie Sink, Caleb McLaughlin among others will be returning for the concluding season. While the news brought excitement to the loyal fans of the show, a section of them were left disappointed.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Noah Schnapp and the Controversy

Soon after the update on Stranger Things 5 production became public some fans pointed out their concerns about the inclusion of Noah Schnapp, who plays the character of Will Byers, in the upcoming instalment. Netizens were upset over Noah's controversial remarks on the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Back in November, Noah found himself in a soup after an Instagram Story video of him surfaced online. In the said video, Noah was seen laughing with his friends who held stickers that had phrases like "Zionism is sexy" and "Hamas is Isis" in what appeared to be a coffee shop. Enraged netizens started accusing him of indifference towards the online Israel-Palestine conflict and calling him as well as the makers “Zionists.”

Why Netizens are Threatening to Boycott Stranger Things?

What appears to have irked the Internet users is the fact that Noah can be seen smiling in the picture posted by the makers to announce the commencement of Season 5 production. Fans are of the view that the makers should have taken a strict action against him. Some expressed that they're appalled that the actor was not fired and replaced. This has caused some fans to threaten and call for a boycott of the show unless Noah is dropped from the upcoming season.

While the show has gone on floors, it remains to be seen whether the makers will act on the social media outrage and pay heed to netizens' concerns. Meanwhile, all the four seasons of Stranger Things are available to stream on Netflix.