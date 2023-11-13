Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp flaunts ‘Zionism is Sexy’ stickers, netizens say ‘he wants his career to be over’

American actor Noah Schnapp, famous for portraying Will Byers in Stranger Things has recently ignited outrage on social media. In a video shared on X, formerly Twitter, the 19-year-old actor was seen distributing stickers with slogans like “Hamas is ISIS” and “Zionism is sexy” along with some of his friends. The video shared by Popbase has now gone viral, garnering over four million views so far and sparking a heated debate on X with many users furious over Schnapp's controversial move. Noah Schnapp sparked outrage on X, formerly Twitter

Netizens react to Noah Schnapp's controversial move

Social media users flocked to the comment section to express their views over Schnapp's actions. One X user wrote, “Not even surprised anymore, he just wants his career to be over at this point…” A second user said, “Seeing these rich people with huge smiles on their faces as they support a genocide from the comfort of a cute little coffee shop is disgusting.” One more user commented, “This guy alone is taking my interest off Stranger Things - which I liked a lot,” while another said, “He’s so open about this it’s actually concerning & scary. he needs to stop.”

Who is Noah Schnapp?

Schnapp is a 19-year-old American actor who rose to fame with his role in the Netflix series Stranger Things. Schnapp made his acting debut in 2015 with the Oscar-winning film Bridge of Spies, in which he played Roger, the son of character James B. Donovan. His other works include the voice role of the lead character Charlie Brown in the 2015 animated film The Peanuts Movie.

Earlier this year, the young actor starred in the 2023 American psychological thriller film The Tutor directed by Jordan Ross alongside Nickelodeon fame Victoria Justice. Schnapp recently made headlines when he publicly came out as gay in a TikTok video posted on January 5. With the caption, “I guess I'm more similar to Will [Byers] than I thought,” he made a reference to his Stranger Things character who is also gay.