Israel-Hamas war completes 100 days: Its devastative impact explained in numbers

The ongoing Israel-Hamas war has completed 100 days since it began on October 7 after Hamas terrorists launched an unprovoked attack on southern Israel and massacred hundreds of innocent civilians, raped women and abducted hostages. Since the war began, both sides have lost thousands of lives, making the ongoing war the longest, bloodiest, and most destructive conflict between the bitter enemies. Israeli soldiers in Gaza(REUTERS)

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to completely eliminate Hamas terror network in Gaza. Israel Defence Forces conducted airstrikes and ground offensive in Gaza. The heavy bombardment of the region has resulted in the displacement of thousands of Gazans while hundreds of Hamas terrorists have been eliminated.

The entire operation has resulted in a grave humanitarian crisis in Gaza. During its offensive, Israel also destroyed some hospitals and schools which it said acted as centres of Hamas terror. The war has claimed the lives of journalists, health workers, UN staff and humanitarian aid workers as well.

Amid the ongoing war, there was a brief ceasefire between Israel and Hamas from 24 November 2023 to 30 November 2023 during which 105 hostages including 80 Israelis were released in exchange for Palestinian prisoners lodged in Israeli jails. However, more than a hundred hostages are still held captive by Hamas in Gaza.

Here’s a look in numbers at the toll of the Israel-Hamas war, sourced from Palestinian Health Ministry and Israeli officials as well as international observers and aid groups, as reported by AP.

TOTAL DEATHS

Number of Palestinians killed in Gaza: 23,843

Number of people killed in Israel: more than 1,200

Number of Palestinians killed in the West Bank: 347

CIVILIAN DEATHS

Civilians killed in Gaza: The civilian toll of the war is unknown, with women and minors making up an estimated two-thirds of those killed

Number of civilians killed in Israel on Oct. 7: 790

UN staff killed in Gaza: 148

Health workers killed in Gaza: at least 337

Journalists killed in Gaza: 82

SOLDIERS/MILITANTS

Number of Israeli soldiers killed on Oct. 7: 314

Number of militants killed by Israel: Over 8,000

Number of Israeli soldiers killed in the Gaza ground offensive: 187

Number of Israeli soldiers killed on the northern front: 9

Number of Israeli soldiers killed by friendly fire or “accidents” in Gaza and the north: 29

DESTRUCTION/HUMANITARIAN SITUATION IN GAZA

Percentage of Gaza’s buildings likely damaged/destroyed: 45-56%

Hospitals in Gaza partially functioning: 15/36

Palestinian civilians facing “catastrophic hunger and starvation”: 576,600 (26% of the population)

Percentage of school buildings in Gaza damaged: over 69%

Mosques damaged: 142

Churches damaged: 3

Ambulances damaged: 121

Students out of school: 625,000 (100% of students)

INJURIES

Palestinians injured in Gaza: 60,005

Palestinians injured in West Bank: more than 4,000

Total Israeli injuries: 12,415

Israeli soldiers injured in ground offensive: 1,085

Israeli soldiers injured since Oct. 7: 2,496

DISPLACEMENT

Number of Palestinians displaced in Gaza: 1.9 million (85% of Gaza’s population)

Number of Israelis displaced from northern and southern border communities: 249,263 (2.6% of the population)

HOSTAGES/PRISONERS

Hostages taken by Hamas on Oct. 7: around 250

Hostages released: 121

Hostages taken Oct. 7 who remain in the strip: 132

1. 111 men, 19 women, 2 children

2. 121 Israelis, 11 foreigners

Hostages who were killed or died in Hamas captivity: 33

Palestinian prisoners released during weeklong pause in fighting: 240

MUNITIONS

Number of rockets launched towards Israel: 14,000

Meanwhile, the International community including the UN is trying to convince Israel to implement cease-fire. However, negotiations to ensure the release of remaining hostages and cease hostilities have failed multiple times.

