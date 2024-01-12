close_game
close_game
News / Technology / Resso, TikTok parent ByteDance's music app, to not function in India from January 31

Resso, TikTok parent ByteDance's music app, to not function in India from January 31

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jan 12, 2024 12:06 PM IST

The music streaming service was launched in the country in March 2020.

Resso, TikTok parent ByteDance's music streaming service, will not be available in India from January 31. Speaking to Moneycontrol, a ByteDance spokesperson attributed the tech giant's decision to ‘local market conditions.’

Representational Image
Representational Image

“We can no longer continue to serve users of Resso in India. We have therefore decided to shut it down along with its associated operations on January 31. Users will be offered a refund of their remaining subscription fees,” the spokesperson said.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

As per the report, the Beijing-based company's move comes after the music service was taken down by Apple and Google from their respective app stores in India, following an order by the government there. The two companies removed the app in the middle of December last year, it added.

ByteDance launched Resso in India, Indonesia, and Brazil, in March 2020. In June that year, however, the Indian government banned a number of Chinese apps (including TikTok) on grounds of national security; a few other apps from the company's native country too were prohibited subsequently.

Resso, however, managed to escape the bans, and, as of May 2023, had more than 250 million downloads in what is now the world's most populous nation, since its launch there.

ByteDance bringing TikTok Music to India?

ByteDance is not planning to bring TikTok Music to India, the report further said, adding that this is likely because TikTok Music has the same app publisher as TikTok. Resso, on the other hand, was published by Moon Video Inc., which is based in the British Virgin Islands.

The Chinese giant introduced TikTok Music in Brazil and Indonesia in July 2023, and followed this up by shutting down Resso in these two markets, on September 5. The service has since been expanded to countries like Australia, Mexico, and Singapore.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On