Jamie Lee Curtis shares ‘best thing’ she learned after 25 years of sobriety

Hollywood veteran Jamie Lee Curtis recently walked down memory lane, reflecting on her sobriety journey. In an interview with Hoda Kotb on Today, Curtis revealed the best lesson she learned after 25 years of being sober. The Halloween star also explained what turning 65 means to her and why it is a moment of “excitement.” Jamie Lee Curtis recently explained what turning 65 means to her as she reflected on her sobriety journey(REUTERS)

Jamie Lee Curtis reflects on sobriety journey

During the interview that aired on Tuesday, Curtis gave an insight into her years in recovery. “I’m sober for a long time, long time, almost 25 years,” she said. The True Lies star then revealed the most important lesson she learned. “The best thing I learned last year in recovery was people aren’t pleased when you stop people-pleasing,” she said, adding, “It was as if the greatest sage arrived on me.”

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Curtis continued, “So I’m trying to own it. Isn’t that what life is supposed to be? We grow up, we learn, we do all these things. Now we have to own it. We have to own who we are, be who we are, and be in full acceptance of who we are and what we’re not. And I think that’s the beauty of me right now, owning it.”

The Freaky Friday star has often been vocal about her past struggles with addiction. In 2018, she admitted to People, “I was ahead of the curve of the opiate epidemic. I had a 10-year run, stealing, conniving. No one knew. No one.” Curtis became addicted to prescription pills in the '80s after she was prescribed painkillers following a minor eye surgery.

Jamie Lee Curtis opens up on ageing

Explaining what ageing means to her, Curtis told host Kotb, “Sixty-five is a moment of reflection and excitement.” “So, for me, I feel more excited, more turned on creatively. I have a new book. I’m heading to go make a movie. I got to be in a TV show. I’m having a creative time.”

“I’m much less hard on myself. I’m very much in acceptance of what I look like and I own what I think and feel. And that, to me, is what maturity is. You own what you think and feel. I say what I mean. I mean what I say. I try not to say it mean. And that’s a way then to grow into my old age,” the Everything Everywhere All At Once star added.

She also explained how she's at that point in her life, where she is more in tune with the present rather than the future. “You’re thinking about new shoes, new clothes, dentists, schools, things. Everything is the future. And when you’re my age, that isn’t, you’re not thinking about the future because the future means you’re going to be dead,” Curtis said.

“I mean it. What it means is that you’re very much more in the present moment. I’m here and I’m really happy to be. And that’s really what to me 65 has yielded,” the Trading Places star added.