SAG Awards 2023: Everything Everywhere All at Once to The White Lotus, see the full list of winners

Everything Everywhere All at Once's Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ke Huy Quan and their team were the big winners at the 2023 SAG Awards. Everything Everywhere All at Once won four awards including the marquee Ensemble in a Motion Picture at the 29th annual SAG Awards, which took place in Los Angeles on February 26. Michelle Yeoh won Female Actor in a Leading Role. The film also took home the ceremony’s top prize for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture. Meanwhile, The Whale's Brendan Fraser nabbed the prize for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role. Also read: New surprises to expect from Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards 2023
While Jennifer Coolidge won Female Actor in a Drama Series for HBO’s The White Lotus, Jason Bateman took Male Actor for Netflix’s Ozark. Here are the winners at the 2023 SAG Awards.
Television Awards:
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Steve Carell, The Patient
Taron Edgerton, Blackbird
Sam Elliott, 1883 (winner)
Paul Walter Houser, Blackbird
Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Emily Blunt, The English
Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy (winner)
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Jason Bateman, Ozark (winner)
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus (winner)
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Laura Linney, Ozark
Zendaya, Euphoria
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear (winner)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks (winner)
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
Ozark
Severance
The White Lotus (winner)
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary (winner)
Barry
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Motion Picture Awards:
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale (winner)
Bill Nighy, Living
Adam Sandler, The Hustle
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Cate Blanchett, TÁR
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Danielle Deadwyler, Till
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once (winner)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Paul Dano, The Fabelmans
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once (winner)
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once (winner)
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once (winner)
The Fabelmans
Women Talking