Ben Affleck thanks ex-wife Jennifer Garner for supporting him through sobriety

Hollywood star Ben Affleck has issued a public note of thanks to his former wife and actor Jennifer Garner for supporting him through his struggle with sobriety.

hollywood Updated: Feb 21, 2020 13:08 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Ben Affleck in a still from The Last Thing He Wanted, a political thriller based on a 1996 Joan Didion novel.
Ben Affleck in a still from The Last Thing He Wanted, a political thriller based on a 1996 Joan Didion novel. (AP)
         

Hollywood star Ben Affleck has issued a public note of thanks to his former wife and actor Jennifer Garner for supporting him through his struggle with sobriety.

Affleck has been detailing his efforts to kick his booze addiction and how his heavy drinking contributed to the breakdown of his marriage to Garner, in recent press interviews while promoting his new movie The Way Back. During a candid chat with Good Morning America's Diane Sawyer, he wanted to give a special shout-out to the mother of his three children, reports aceshowbiz.com.

After the first part of the pre-recorded sit-down aired in the US, a newswoman read out a note Affleck had written for Garner.

It stated: "What I want to say publicly and privately is -- 'Thank you. Thank you for being thoughtful, considerate, responsible, and a great mum and person'."

The tribute came after the 47-year-old actor told the newswoman he never expected his alcohol issues to lead to the then couple's separation in 2015 and eventual divorce, which he recently called his "biggest regret."

"I didn't want to get divorced, I didn't want to be a divorced person, I really didn't want to be a split family with my children. It upset me because it meant I wasn't who I thought I was and that was so painful and so disappointing in myself," he said.

