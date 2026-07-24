Ali Abbas Zafar's Ahaan Panday, Sharvari, Aashivary Thackrey and Bobby Deol-starrer locks release date

Following the blockbuster success of Saiyaara, Ahaan Panday is all set to headline another Yash Raj Films production, this time directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Several glimpses from the film's shoot in the UK have surfaced online over the past few months, building excitement around the project. The makers have now locked its theatrical release date. Ali Abbas Zafar's romantic action stars Ahaan Panday and Sharvari in lead roles.

Ali Abbas Zafar and Ahaan Panday's film's release date Aditya Chopra has slated Ali Abbas Zafar's untitled next starring Ahaan Panday, Sharvari, Aaishvary Thackeray and Bobby Deol for a March 26, 2027 (Good Friday) release. Produced by Aditya Chopra, the film marks the fifth collaboration between the producer and director after Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Gunday, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. Except for Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, all three films went on to become box office successes.

Back in February 2025, Ali Abbas Zafar had praised Ahaan's screen presence, highlighting the actor's preparation and emotional instincts. "He doesn't perform emotions, he feels them. And as a director, that's a rare quality to find. The camera has a way of catching the truth, and with him, the truth is always there in his eyes," he told Hindustan Times.

In November 2025, Hindustan Times had reported that the makers had cast Aaishvary Thackeray as the film's primary antagonist after his performance in Anurag Kashyap's Nishaanchi drew attention. A trade source had then said, "Given Ali Abbas Zafar's acumen, one can expect him to mount Ahaan and Aaishvary's showdown as a big-screen spectacle to watch out for. This is a lavishly mounted film with romance at the heart of the story and action that delivers shock and awe."

About Ahaan Panday and Aaishvary Thackeray Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming untitled film will mark the second film for both Ahaan Panday and Aaishvary Thackeray. Ahaan became an overnight sensation with Saiyaara (2025), which went on to become the highest-grossing romantic film in India. Aaishvary, meanwhile, earned critical acclaim for his performance in Anurag Kashyap's Nishaanchi.

Sharvari, on the other hand, made her debut with Yash Raj Films' Bunty Aur Babli 2 in 2021. Although the film underperformed at the box office, she later found success with Maddock Films' Munjya. She has since appeared in Vedaa, Maharaj, Main Vaapas Aaunga and Alpha. Her most recent release, Alpha, received mixed-to-negative reviews and collected ₹98.44 crore worldwide, including ₹58 crore at the domestic box office.

Apart from this, Ahaan also has another Yash Raj Films project in the pipeline, which will reunite him with his Saiyaara team—director Mohit Suri and co-star Aneet Padda. Fans are eager to see whether the trio can recreate the magic of Saiyaara on the big screen