Ali Abbas Zafar's Ahaan Panday, Sharvari, Aashivary Thackrey and Bobby Deol-starrer locks release date
Ali Abbaz Zafar's yet-untitled romantic action film starring Ahaan Panday and Sharvari in lead roles also stars Aashivary Thackeray and Bobby Deol in key roles.
Following the blockbuster success of Saiyaara, Ahaan Panday is all set to headline another Yash Raj Films production, this time directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Several glimpses from the film's shoot in the UK have surfaced online over the past few months, building excitement around the project. The makers have now locked its theatrical release date.
Ali Abbas Zafar and Ahaan Panday's film's release date
Aditya Chopra has slated Ali Abbas Zafar's untitled next starring Ahaan Panday, Sharvari, Aaishvary Thackeray and Bobby Deol for a March 26, 2027 (Good Friday) release. Produced by Aditya Chopra, the film marks the fifth collaboration between the producer and director after Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Gunday, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. Except for Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, all three films went on to become box office successes.
Back in February 2025, Ali Abbas Zafar had praised Ahaan's screen presence, highlighting the actor's preparation and emotional instincts. "He doesn't perform emotions, he feels them. And as a director, that's a rare quality to find. The camera has a way of catching the truth, and with him, the truth is always there in his eyes," he told Hindustan Times.
In November 2025, Hindustan Times had reported that the makers had cast Aaishvary Thackeray as the film's primary antagonist after his performance in Anurag Kashyap's Nishaanchi drew attention. A trade source had then said, "Given Ali Abbas Zafar's acumen, one can expect him to mount Ahaan and Aaishvary's showdown as a big-screen spectacle to watch out for. This is a lavishly mounted film with romance at the heart of the story and action that delivers shock and awe."
About Ahaan Panday and Aaishvary Thackeray
Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming untitled film will mark the second film for both Ahaan Panday and Aaishvary Thackeray. Ahaan became an overnight sensation with Saiyaara (2025), which went on to become the highest-grossing romantic film in India. Aaishvary, meanwhile, earned critical acclaim for his performance in Anurag Kashyap's Nishaanchi.
Sharvari, on the other hand, made her debut with Yash Raj Films' Bunty Aur Babli 2 in 2021. Although the film underperformed at the box office, she later found success with Maddock Films' Munjya. She has since appeared in Vedaa, Maharaj, Main Vaapas Aaunga and Alpha. Her most recent release, Alpha, received mixed-to-negative reviews and collected ₹98.44 crore worldwide, including ₹58 crore at the domestic box office.
Apart from this, Ahaan also has another Yash Raj Films project in the pipeline, which will reunite him with his Saiyaara team—director Mohit Suri and co-star Aneet Padda. Fans are eager to see whether the trio can recreate the magic of Saiyaara on the big screen
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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