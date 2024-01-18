close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Arnold Schwarzenegger held at Munich airport over luxury watch, criminal proceedings initiated

Arnold Schwarzenegger held at Munich airport over luxury watch, criminal proceedings initiated

AFP |
Jan 18, 2024 08:22 AM IST

Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger was arriving from the US when he was detained in the customs area. He is facing charges for alleged tax evasion.

Arnold Schwarzenegger was held at Munich airport on Wednesday for failing to declare an expensive watch, a customs spokesman told AFP. The Austrian-born actor and former governor of California, 76, was detained in the customs area on Wednesday afternoon after arriving from the United States, spokesman Thomas Meister said. Also read: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Natalie Portman, Mark Ruffalo and many Hollywood stars react to Hamas attack

Former California Governor, actor Arnold Schwarzenegger facing charges for for tax evasion over his luxury watch. (Photo by DAVID SWANSON / AFP)(AFP)
Former California Governor, actor Arnold Schwarzenegger facing charges for for tax evasion over his luxury watch. (Photo by DAVID SWANSON / AFP)(AFP)

Arnold Schwarzenegger at Munich

Schwarzenegger was expected to be able to continue his journey later in the day but "the watch will probably have to stay", Meister said. Criminal proceedings were initiated against the Terminator star and former bodybuilding icon for tax evasion, he said.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Tax should have been paid on the watch because Schwarzenegger was intending to sell it in the European Union, according to Meister.

The luxury watch

The luxury timepiece was due to be auctioned at a fundraising dinner for Schwarzenegger's climate initiative in Kitzbuehel on Thursday, the Bild daily reported.

Items typically auctioned at such dinners include works of art and signed memorabilia, according to the initiative's website.

The bespoke timepiece was made specially for Schwarzenegger by luxury Swiss watchmaker Audemars Piguet, according to Bild.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On