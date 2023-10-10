Arnold Schwarzenegger, Natalie Portman, Mark Ruffalo and many Hollywood stars react to Hamas attack: ‘My heart breaks’

Several Hollywood stars are coming out with their support for Israel, days after Hamas launched an attack on Israel. The death toll has already crossed 1000, with many held hostage. Celebrities such as Arnold Schwarzenegger, Natalie Portman, Mark Ruffalo and Viola Davis among others took to social media in response to the Hamas attack. (Also read: Gal Gadot reacts to Israeli-Palestine conflict, stands in solidarity with her country: ‘My heart is aching’) Many Hollywood celebrities have condemned the Hamas attack on social media.

How Hollywood celebrities are reacting to ongoing crisis

Arnold took to his X account and wrote, "I stand with my Israeli friends in the face of these unprovoked, barbaric terrorist attacks. My heart breaks when I turn on the news and see this pain and suffering."

Marvel star Mark Ruffalo also took to his X account to condemn the violence and wrote, "Concerning the tragic events unfolding in Israel and Gaza, I am grief-stricken for the unspeakable suffering and loss of life and loved ones. This horrific violence must end. I have no answers obviously, but I feel it is absolutely necessary to focus on our shared human existence and reality. The sanctity of our common humanity will hopefully serve to heal the unimaginable wounds of division."

Natalie Portman took to her Instagram to post about the attack, which said, "My heart is shattered for the people of Israel. Children, women and the elderly have been murdered and abducted from their own homes. I am in horror at these barbaric acts and my heart is pounding with love and prayer for the families of all affected.”

Madonna's post

Singer Madonna also took to her Instagram and shared a video post of the ongoing attacks. In her caption she mentioned, "My heart goes out to Israel. To Families and Homes that have been destroyed. To children who are lost. To Innocent Victims who have Been Killed. To All who are Suffering or who will suffer from this conflict. Im Praying For you."

Actor Viola Davis shared a long note on Instagram and wrote in the caption, "I pray for the safe return of all hostages and peace."

Singer Katy Perry shared an UNICEF post on her Instagram, highlighting wellbeing of children in Israel and the State of Palestine.

Meanwhile, actor Sarah Silvermann wrote on her X, "My sister and nieces and nephews are there. They’ve been protesting BIBI for months. Fight for a two state solution. Israelis are Jews and Arabs and all colors. There is so much complexity to this. But make NO MISTAKE Hamas is a terror organization who’s mission statement is kill all Jews. This f*****g world breaks my heart."

