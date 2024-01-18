Sophie Turner drops ‘wrongful retention’ claim against Joe Jonas 3 months after reaching custody agreement of kids

In a recent update in the matter of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' s custody battle of their daughters, Turner has withdrawn the allegations of "wrongful retention" against her estranged husband. A US judge sanctioned the dismissal of the claim following the endorsement of a consent plan signed by both the celebrities. This plan had previously received approval from a UK judge last week. Joe Jones and ex-wife Sophie Turner(Instagram/joejonas)

Legal Battle Unfolds

In September of last year, Turner had filed a lawsuit against Jonas citing wrongful retention of their daughters. Turner claimed that Jonas was withholding their daughters' passports, preventing their return to England.

The former couple shares two daughters, 3-year-old Will and 1-year- old Delphine. In the legal complaint against Joe Jones, Sophie Turner's team sought the prompt return of the children, alleging wrongful removal or retention, and claiming that the wrongful retention commenced on September 20th.

Jonas and Turner mutually decided to dismiss the filing "with prejudice and without attorneys’ fees, expenses, costs, and/or disbursements awarded to either party." This decision followed the approval of their parenting agreement in the UK on January 11th.

Navigating Temporary Arrangements

Before the dismissal and in response to Turner's filing in September, Jonas issued a statement the following day challenging her allegations. During that period, the singer expressed his belief that an agreement had been reached to collaborate on a co-parenting plan.

On September 25, 2023, as documented in filings in New York and obtained by People, the two parties reached a temporary agreement. The interim consent order mentioned that Turner and Jonas have been instructed to keep their children within the Southern and Eastern districts of New York.

On September 5th, the artist submitted a petition for the dissolution of marriage in Miami, officially ending his four-year union with his wife. The filing asserted that "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken." As outlined in the divorce filing, the couple has a prenuptial agreement in effect. After their split, the couple seems to have moved on. While the Game of Thrones actress was spotted kissing Preregrine Pearson, the Jonas Brothers singer was spotted with model Stormi Bree in Mexico, earlier this month.