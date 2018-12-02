Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Hindu wedding LIVE updates: Groom to arrive on a ‘ghodi’

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are all set to tie the knot in a Hindu ceremony on Sunday. The couple was reportedly married in accordance with Christian traditions on Saturday at Jodphur’s Umaid Bhawan palace.

There has been only one official announcement by the couple so far - they shared pictures from the mehendi and haldi ceremonies on Friday. “One of the most special things that our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other’s faiths and cultures. And so planning our wedding with an amalgamation of both was so so amazing. An important part for the girl in an Indian wedding is the Mehendi.Once again we made it our own and it was an afternoon that kicked off the celebrations in the way we both dreamed,” Priyanka and Nick wrote in a joint statement.

Here are all the LIVE updates from Priyanka and Nick’s wedding:

12:50 pm IST This is the first text message Nick sent Priyanka It was Nick who first texted Priyanka. In a DM he wrote, “I’m hearing from a few mutual friends that we should meet.” According to Vogue, Nick continued, “She responded day of with a message that said, ‘My team can read this. Why don’t you just text me.’ ”





12:30 pm IST Priyanka, Nick wedding to take place at Umaid Bhawan’s Baradari lawns Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ Hindu wedding ceremony will take place at Umaid Bhawan’s Baradari lawns with Mehrangarh Fort as the backdrop. The mandap will be around 40-feet high with the Mehrangarh Fort and decked up with red flowers.





12:05 pm IST Nick got down on one knee the first time he saw Priyanka In a Vogue interview, Nick recalled the story of how he got down on one knee when he first saw Priyanka. It was at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in 2017. He saw her approach in a Michael Kors dress, and he promptly got down on one knee and said, out loud, “You’re real. Where have you been all my life?”





11:50 am IST Priyanka will wear Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla at the Hindu wedding? According to a DNA report, the bride will wear an Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla creation at the Hindu wedding ceremony. Both Priyanka and Nick wore Ralph Lauren creations at the Christian wedding on Saturday. AJSK also designed Deepika Padukone’s attire at her recent Mumbai wedding reception, at which her husband Ranveer Singh wore Rohit Bal. Designer Sabyasachi, however, has been spotted in Rajasthan, fuelling speculation that he might be behind Priyanka (or Nick’s) Hindu wedding look.



