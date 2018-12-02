Parineeti Chopra gives details about Priyanka Chopra’s mehendi ceremony, welcomes ‘Nick jiju’ to the family

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding has been happening behind the imposing tall walls of Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, with the few photos of the wedding and sangeet shared by the two stars being our window into the celebrations. Now, actor Parineeti Chopra – Priyanka’s cousin – has shared a glimpse of the wedding and welcomed Nick to the family.

“THE MEHNDI. The job of us bridesmaids was to make sure the bride was happy and comfortable at all times. But we didn’t have to worry about it - coz Nick promised to do it all his life. Welcome to the family Nick jiju!! Im so so happy that the Jonas and Chopra family is now united!!!” Parineeti wrote.

Fireworks lit up the sky as the celebrity couple exchanged vows Saturday in a Christian ceremony at the opulent Umaid Bhawan palace in Jodhpur. They were joined in the fabled Blue City by their families, including Jonas’s brother Joe Jonas and his fiancee, British actress and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner.

The multi-day festivities continue Sunday with a Hindu ceremony for Chopra, 36, and Jonas, 26. “One of the most special things that our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other’s faiths and cultures,” Chopra posted on her Instagram account on Saturday.

The couple got engaged in August, sharing photos on social media showing them performing a prayer ritual in traditional Indian garb. For their star-studded nuptials, keenly followed by Bollywood devotees and celebrity watchers, fashion designer Ralph Lauren created bespoke outfits.

“Ralph Lauren is honored to have dressed the couple as well as the members of their wedding party,” the designer posted on Twitter on Saturday. The wedding celebrations commenced with a traditional Indian “mehndi” ceremony, with Chopra’s arms and legs intricately painted with henna dyes.

Chopra wore vibrant Indian colours while Jonas was dressed in an embroidered kurta, an elaborate tunic. Chopra, who won the Miss World pageant in 2000, is one of Bollywood’s most identifiable stars and one of the few to have achieved success in the West.

(With inputs from AFP)

First Published: Dec 02, 2018 16:13 IST