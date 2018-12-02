Bollywood, Hollywood celebs congratulate Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas on wedding. Read messages here

Bollywood and Hollywood stars have congratulated Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who reportedly tied the knot in a Christian wedding on Saturday. News of their wedding attracted congratulatory messages from the likes of supermodel Gisele Bundchen and Creed star Michael B Jordan.

Designer Ralph Lauren, who dressed the couple for the wedding, was among the first few to congratulate Nick and Priyanka. “Congratulations to Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra on their wedding in Jophpur, India,” Lauren’s official handle tweeted, adding, “Ralph Lauren is honoured to have dressed the couple -- Priyanka in a custom Ralph Lauren gown and Nick in a custom Purple Label tuxedo -- as well as the members of their wedding party.”

Others who left messages on the couple’s Instagram posts from their pre-wedding sangeet and mehendi ceremonies include Mindy Kaling and actors Shraddha Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Glen Powell and Farhan Akhtar.

The couple are also said to have performed at the sangeet party. According to a report in DNA, Priyanka gave a dance performance dedicated to Nick. She also became emotional when the groom-to-be performed a special musical medley for her. The report also suggests that the sangeet went on for about four hours with performances by her cousin Parineeti Chopra on Bollywood, Punjabi and Rajasthani numbers. Various Indian and international artistes also performed at the do.

Nick and Priyanka made their first public appearance together at the 2017 Met Gala in New York City, where they walked the ramp for Ralph Lauren. They were engaged after only a few months of dating, and married four months after their engagement in August.

Guests at the wedding, being held at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace, include Nick’s groomsmen - including Priyanka’s brother Siddharth and Nick’s three brothers, Joe, Kevin, and Frankie - and Priyanka’s bridesmaids - Game of Thrones actor and Joe’s fiance, Sophie Turner, and Priyanka’s cousin, Parineeti Chopra.

The couple will reportedly be married for the second time, this time in accordance with Hindu rituals, on Sunday. They will reportedly hold reception parties in early December in Delhi and Mumbai.

First Published: Dec 02, 2018 09:50 IST