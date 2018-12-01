Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas are married now, here are all the details of their Christian wedding ceremony

Actor Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas wedding took place at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace on Saturday evening. The couple exchanged vows are per the Christian rituals, which was officiated by Nick’s father, Paul Kevin Jonas, Sr, confirmed Vogue and a report in People.

Priyanka wore a custom Ralph Lauren wedding gown and Nick wore a suit by the same designer; their wedding bands were from Chopard. Priyanka and Nick’s wedding comes four months after the couple got engaged in a private ceremony at Priyanka’s residence in Mumbai.

The Jonas and Chopra families, Priyanka’s bridesmaids and Nick’s groomsmen -- including Priyanka’s brother Siddharth and Nick’s three brothers, Joe, Kevin, and Frankie also wore the same designer. Priyanka and Nick had wore Ralph Lauren at the 2017 Met Gala -- their first joint appearance in public, which came a week after their unofficial first date.

US magazine Vogue also announced their wedding by sharing their January cover featuring the two, on Instagram. “Today, actress and international beauty icon @priyankachopra wed singer, songwriter, and former teen idol @nickjonas at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. To commemorate such a momentous occasion, the newlyweds are the stars of Vogue’s first-ever digital cover, featuring two scenes, including this one photographed by #AnnieLeibovitz,” the caption read.

Priyanka and Nick’s video

Priyanka, 36, and Nick, 26, got engaged in India this year after meeting at an Oscars after-party last year. The couple arrived with their families in Jodhpur, Rajasthan on Thursday, and headed to the Umaid Bhawan Palace. “People will need vacations after this wedding,” Chopra had said in an interview with Vogue magazine published on Thursday.

Details about the wedding have been scarce, but Vogue said there would be two ceremonies – after the Christian wedding ceremony on Saturday, a traditional Hindu wedding will take place on Sunday.

The groom will be dressed in royal attire and enter the wedding on a horse. Priyanka, who headlined three seasons of the ABC crime drama Quantico will be seen in The Sky is Pink later this year.

Nick and his brothers Kevin and Joe formed a pop-rock band, The Jonas Brothers, in 2005 and soared to fame as members of Disney’s stable of teenage stars. The band split up in 2013.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 01, 2018 18:09 IST