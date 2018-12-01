Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas wedding update: Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Elizabeth Chambers reach Jodhpur. See pics

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding is reportedly set to take place at the Umaid Bhawan Palace over the weekend. With just a few hours to the royal wedding, the guests continued to arrive at the Jodhpur airport to witness one of the biggest weddings of the year. While Priyanka’s Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela co-stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had tied the knot at Lake Como in Italy, American singer Nick has flown to India to get married to his ladylove. Since morning, several industry bigwigs and international celebrities have been spotted making their way to the wedding venue.

The day saw Akash Ambani with fiancé Shloka Mehta and his sister’s fiancé Anand Piramal making their way to the Umaid Bhawan. Dressed in an orange and pink gown, Shloka posed for the paparazzi along with the two men at the Jodhpur airport. It is to be noted, the rest of the family including Mukesh Ambani, wife Nita Ambani, daughter Isha Ambani and son Anant Ambani’s rumoured girlfriend Radhika Merchant had already arrived a day before for Priyanka and Nick’s sangeet ceremony.

Elizabeth Chambers, wife of actor Armie Hammer was also spotted at the Jodhpur airport along with daughter Harper Grace. British singer and actor Jasmin Walia was also spotted heading towards the Umaid Bhawan. Meanwhile, renowned DJ and record producer Martin Garrix was spotted at the Mumbai airport from where he is expected to fly to Jodhpur for the wedding. He made sure to greet the media with a Namaste before heading out.

As per the latest updates, Priyanka and Nick’s star-studded sangeet was held on November 30. Photographer Joseph Radhik, who is filming the wedding, called it the “most amazing”sangeet on Instagram. A report in DNA claims that Nick had a special performance that left Priyanka emotional. The actor also performed at the sangeet and dedicated it to the singer.

Priyanka and Nick will tie the knot according to Hindu and Christian rituals. A report suggests they will fly from Jodhpur to Delhi on December 3 to host their grand wedding reception the next day. They are also reportedly planning to host another lavish reception for the film fraternity in Mumbai some days later.

First Published: Dec 01, 2018 16:47 IST