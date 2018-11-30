Priyanka Chopra reveals details of wedding with Nick Jonas, says guests would need a vacation after it

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding prep is in full flow with the bride and groom reaching the grand Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur on Thursday. A lit-up palace welcomed guests including Nick Jonas’ family, Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra, cousin Parineeti Chopra and other relatives.

According to reports, Lilly Singh aka Superwoman, Priyanka’s Quantico co-star Yasmine al Masri and Nick’s friend Jonathan Tucker are also in Jodhpur. Going by speculation, guest list for Nick-Priyanka wedding includes her Baywatch co-star Dwayne Johnson, Jack McBrayer, Kelly Ripa and Lupita Nyong’o.

The guests to reach Jodhpur will be greeted with a goodie bag whose video is already online and an exhaustive list of events. As Priyanka told Vogue about the three-day event, “People will need vacations after this wedding.”

The pre-wedding celebrations include mehendi and sangeet party, a haldi ceremony and a cocktail party. The magazine says Priyanka and Nick will have two ceremonies—a traditional Indian wedding and a Christian service officiated by Nick’s father. Both the weddings will take place at different locations inside Umaid Bhawan.

For the Indian ceremony, Nick will be dressed in a bandhgala with a turban and a sword, and will ride on a mare. In the magazine interview, Priyanka asked if Nick will be comfortable on a horse, with his answer being, “I am… I can’t wait.”

Priyanka Chopra will wear a Ralph Lauren ensemble on her wedding with Nick Jonas.

Priyanka and Nick partied with Parineeti Chopra, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner ahead of their wedding.

Priyanka will wear a custom Ralph Lauren gown, with change in outfit during the day. Lauren had personally made wedding dresses only for his daughter, his daughter-in-law and his niece before this.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas with their families at their roka ceremony.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will marry on December 2.

Nick and Priyanka will have pheras as is customary with Nick saying in the interview that while the seven circles around the fire stand for seven lifetimes together, he believes they are on their third lifetime together. “I’ll take seven more,” he added.

First Published: Nov 30, 2018 10:10 IST