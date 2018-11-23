Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate Thanksgiving with family in Delhi. See pic

Now that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are married, it is time to prepare for another big, fat Indian wedding; that of Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas. However, before all the festivities begin, Priyanka and Nick took time out from their busy schedule to celebrate Thanksgiving, a quintessential American festival with a formal, sit-down dinner.

Sharing the picture, Priyanka wrote: “Happy thanksgiving.. family.. forever..”.

Giving them company was the entire Chopra khandaan (family). For the uninitiated, Americans celebrate Thanksgiving on the fourth Thursday of November. The picture has the entire family seated neatly around a long table. Facing the camera is Nick (at one end of the table) and seated next to him is a smiling Priyanka. While it is not very clear who is sitting at the other end of the table, but we guess it is Priyanka’s mom, Dr Madhu Chopra. All the relatives are seated on the two sides of the long table.

Earlier in the day, Priyanka had received Nick in Delhi with a romantic picture of the duo.

A couple of days ago, Priyanka had shared her wedding registry with her fans, which basically listed out the gifts that she was expecting from her guests. Tying up with Amazon, she was quoted as saying: “I’m very excited to begin this new chapter in my life and I’ve selected some of my favourite items to inspire you during yours. I am happy that Amazon is making a $100,000 donation to INUCEF, an organisation that I hold close to my heart.”

Priyanka Chopra’s Wedding Registry Guide.

Few in India may know of it, but in the US and Europe, it is a popular trend with couples to share such a list with friends and family, as they prepare to set up a home of their own.

Priyanka’s wedding festivities will kick in from November 29 and will continue till December 2. She will reportedly host a reception in Delhi, followed by one in Mumbai for her industry friends, reports Mumbai Mirror. However, Priyanka has still to decide on the date for her Mumbai reception. Meanwhile, she has been shooting for Sonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink in Delhi for the last couple of days. The film also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

First Published: Nov 23, 2018 08:52 IST