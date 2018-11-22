Nick Jonas is on his way to India for wedding with Priyanka Chopra. See pic

Singer/actor Nick Jonas is on his way to India, where he will tie the knot with actor Priyanka Chopra over festivities lasting multiple days, beginning November 28, in Jodhpur. The five-day affair will take place at the Umaid Bhawan hotel.

A picture of Nick, inside a plane, posing with a staff member, has been shared online by fan accounts. Nick also shared a video of him departing from New York City, which he captioned, “See you later NYC.”

It was recently reported by Mid-Day that the couple will tie the knot in Hindu and Christian traditions on December 2 and 3 respectively. Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra, was recently spotted in Jodhpur, presumably overseeing last-minute preparations for the wedding festivities, which are scheduled to begin on the same day that newlyweds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh host a wedding reception in Mumbai.

The same Mid-Day report quoted a source as saying, “Though Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, may not make it, many Hollywood names are expected. Since it will be their first brush with an Indian wedding, Priyanka wants to make it special.” Nick is also expected to perform a medley of songs at the wedding.

Nick celebrated his sailor-themed bachelor bash shortly after Priyanka took her girl squad for a bachelorette party in Amsterdam. Pictures from both their adventures were shared online.

Priyanka and Nick’s wedding venue became a topic of speculation when they were spotted in Jodhpur last month. On his last visit to India, Nick participated in a celebrity football match which also saw Kunal Kemmu, Ishaan Khatter, Aditya Roy Kapur, Dino Morea and cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni in action. Priyanka cheered him on from the sidelines and shared pictures on her Instagram.

Priyanka has been busy filming director Shonali Bose’s upcoming movie, tentatively titled The Sky is Pink. She brought her co-stars and crew members special macarons from Paris, where she was spotted with her mother, last week.

First Published: Nov 22, 2018 09:35 IST