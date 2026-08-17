Kawasaki Z900 offers extended: Get free windscreen, EMI plans from ₹22,900

Kawasaki India has extended its limited-period promotional offer on the 2026 Z900, giving prospective buyers more time to avail of additional benefits on the premium naked motorcycle. The offer, which was earlier scheduled to remain valid until July 31, 2026, has now been extended until August 31, 2026. The 2026 Kawasaki Z900 does not get any mechanical updates or feature additions.

The promotional scheme combines a complimentary genuine accessory with finance options designed to make the Z900 more accessible to buyers. The motorcycle sits in Kawasaki's premium street-naked lineup and is aimed at riders looking for a combination of performance, everyday usability and the character of a four-cylinder engine.

Kawasaki Z900 gets a free windscreen One of the key benefits under the current offer is a complimentary large meter cover, which essentially works as a windscreen. The accessory is intended to provide additional wind protection, particularly when riding the motorcycle on highways and over longer distances.

Apart from its functional purpose, the windscreen also adds to the Z900's sporty road presence. Kawasaki is offering the accessory as part of the promotional campaign, with buyers not required to pay separately for it under the scheme.

The offer is now valid until August 31, 2026. However, availability and the exact terms of the promotional package can vary between dealerships. Buyers are therefore advised to contact an authorised Kawasaki dealer before making a purchase.