Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Bengaluru reception inside pics are all about love and laughter

The first of three planned wedding receptions for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh took place on Wednesday evening at Bengaluru’s Leela Palace hotel. The party was attended by several friends and family members, and also sports stars and celebrities.

Guests spotted at the party include Olympian PV Sindhu, former cricketer Anil Kumble, businesspersons Nandan Nilekani and Kiran Mazumder Shaw. A second and third reception will be held in Mumbai on November 28 and December 1, respectively. It is expected to be attended by the couple’s Bollywood friends and colleagues such as Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Farah Khan, among others.

Pictures from the Bengaluru reception have found their way online, with several of them showing the Padukone family elated. Prakash Padukone, his wife Ujjala, and Deepika’s sister, Anisha, can be seen in many of the pictures from the event.

Nutritionist Pooja Makhija, sharing a picture from the reception on Instagram, wrote, “The live. The love. The laugh. The bride with the greatest humility, brightest smile and the biggest heart. With her mother - her strength her model. I heart you @deepikapadukone you are blessed and may you stay blessed with this man who stood and Smiled with each and every one of your relative and guest and staff and loved one from your home town. Total love and admiration for you @ranveersingh Stay blessed.” The picture shows Pooja posing with Deepika and Deepika’s mother, Ujjala.

Deepika’s look was styled by Sabyasachi, continuing the streak that began with her wedding and has continued into the post-wedding functions. Sabyasachi on his Twitter confirmed that the sari had been gifted to the bride by her mother. He even credited photographer Errikos Andreou, after complaints were made against the designer for not giving credit where it was due. Ranveer, meanwhile, wore a Rohit Bal bandhgala.

A stage had been set up for the newlyweds for them to interact with the gathered media. During the interaction Ranveer could be seen fawning over his wife and fussing over her sari. Times of India reported that the couple arranged for biodegradable tablewear at the party.

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in a secret wedding held over two days in Italy’s Lake Como on November 14 and 15. On the first day the couple was married in a traditional Konkani ceremony, followed by an Anand Karaj ceremony on the second day. Pictures from the two weddings were later shared online by the couple, designer Sabyasachi, and Andreou. Deepika and Ranveer returned to India on November 17, where they received a warm welcome by fans, who’d gathered outside Ranveer’s home to catch a glimpse of the couple.

