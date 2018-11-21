Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wave to fans outside her Bengaluru home, arrive at reception venue. See pics

Preparations are underway for the first wedding reception of newlywed actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. The couple will party with their friends and families in Bengaluru on Wednesday and their fans are eagerly waiting to see new pictures.

The two arrived in Bengaluru on Tuesday. To appease the paparazzi and the fans gathered outside her home, Deepika stepped out onto her balcony with Ranveer, her sister Anisha and her parents, Prakash and Ujjala Padukone, after their arrival in the city. They spent the evening sharing pictures from their wedding on Instagram and were spotted again on the balcony with the family at night, this time, in T-shirts and hoodies.

They left for their reception venue, The Leela Palace, on Wednesday morning and were spotted laughing in the car. A picture from the venue shows Deepika checking the preparations around the hotel. She is seen in sweatpants and white sneakers. She is still wearing her red wedding bangles, the ‘choora’.

Anisha also changed her status on Instagram from #LadkiWaale to #DeepVeerWale. She even reposted a picture by fashion designer Sabyasachi.

Deepika’s home in Bengaluru has been decked up with lights and decorations. Ranveer’s parents, Jugjeet Singh and Anju Bhavnani, also arrived in Bengaluru on Tuesday night.

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot in Italy’s Lake Como on November 14 and 15. They arrived back in Mumbai on Sunday, November 17. The couple shared pictures from their wedding, mehendi and haldi ceremonies on Tuesday.Their reception in Bangalore will be followed by another one in Mumbai on November 28 for their friends from Bollywood.

