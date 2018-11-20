Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh’s latest wedding pics capture their joy. See 17 new photos

Actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone may have made their fans wait for two days for the first pictures from their wedding but it seems worth it after all. The two have shared 12 new pictures from their mehendi, haldi and wedding ceremonies in Italy, each more beautiful than the other.

Deepika is seen wearing a pink outfit with a bright red shawl in some of the photos. She completed the look with large earrings and her arms are decorated with henna. Ranveer is seen in an anarkali that perfectly compliments his wife’s outfit.

The pictures have been shot by Errikos Andreou and are bright and colourful. The Anand Karaj ceremony was dominated by hues of red and pink while the Konkani ceremony was all about pristine whites.

The laid-back vibe at their Italian wedding is obvious. The bride and groom can be seen completely in sync with each other, sharing beautiful moments during the two wedding ceremonies.

Here are more pictures from Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone wedding, sangeet and haldi ceremonies...

Deepika and Ranveer at the Anand Karaj ceremony.

Deepika arrives for her Anand Karaj ceremony.

Ranveer and Deepika bow to the Guru Granth Sahib.

Deepika and Ranveer take the pheras.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone after the Anand Karaj ceremony.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone after their Konkani wedding.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone during their Konkani wedding ceremony.

Deepika Padukone puts tilak on her husband.

Ranveer puts tilak on his wife’s forehead.

Deepika Padukone during her mehendi ceremony.

Ranveer Singh during his mehendi ceremony.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone with their sisters and mothers in this picture from their mehendi ceremony.

Ranveer Singh dances at his mehendi ceremony.

Deepika Padukone dancing at her mehendi ceremony.

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot in Italy’s Lake Como on November 14 and 15. They first got married as per Konkani rituals on 14th and then again on 15th in an Anand Karaj ceremony. Their wedding planner shared on details of their wedding on Instagram on Monday. “They looked unreal, for time stood still. The first glimpse of them was as though they had walked out from the realms of a historical land towards their future together.. Amidst us all, they stole a moment for themselves and when they both looked at each other and smiled , one knew it was as pure as any emotion could be : LOVE,” Vandana Mohan of the Wedding Design Company captioned a photo of the two.

The two returned to Mumbai on Sunday and were swarmed by their fans at the airport. Ranveer and Deepika then posed for pictures for the paparazzi at the airport and outside their homes. They will now host a reception in Bangalore on Wednesday for their extended family and then another in Mumbai for their friends from Bollywood on November 28.

