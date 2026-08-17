Pankaj Tripathi playfully schools wife Mridula for being glued to her phone during interview: ‘Whom are you texting?’

Actor Pankaj Tripathi has often spoken about his love story with wife Mridula Tripathi and their journey from school sweethearts to becoming one of Bollywood's much-loved couples. The actor recently gave fans another glimpse into their relationship when he playfully called out his wife for being glued to her phone while he was speaking to her. Pankaj Tripathi and his wife Mridula Tripathi.

Pankaj Tripathi playfully schools wife Mridula In a video shared on Instagram, Pankaj is seen talking at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), while Mridula appears to be busy on her phone. Noticing that she is distracted, the actor jokingly asks her whom she is texting and points out that she is not paying attention to him.

He said, "Tum kise lagatar type kiye jaa rahi ho meri nazar usme ja rahi hai. Mian dekh raha hoon mujhe sunn hi nahi rahi ho? (Whom are you texting continuously? My attention is going there I am speaking continuously and you are not listening to me.) Are you typing what I’m saying? " Pankaj then realised that Mridula must be texting their daughter. He said, "Tell her that her father‘s program has started."

Pankaj then turned the moment into a sweet reflection on their relationship and friendship. Talking about being married to Mridula for 25 years, he said, "I am married such a beautiful woman 25 years ago, and I’m looking at her face continuously, seeing how she reacts to what I am speaking. I am watching her from sometime that she is continuously on her screen." Pankaj's playful reaction had the audience laughing out loud.