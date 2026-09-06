Govinda makes cryptic remarks amid feud with Sunita Ahuja over affair rumours: ‘Bahut si baatein aasman mein likhi gayi’
Actor Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja recently feuded over a rumoured affair. The actor made cryptic remarks at a recent event.
Actor Govinda and his wife of 39 years, Sunita Ahuja, have been feuding publicly for a while now over rumoured affairs and divorce petitions. Recently, Sunita accused him of having an affair with actor Komal Rani Swarnkar, which led to Govinda asking her to stay in her ‘limits’. At an event in Mumbai on Saturday, the actor made new cryptic remarks.
Govinda makes cryptic remarks
Govinda took part in the Youth Shakti Dahi Handi event in Mumbai on Saturday evening and spoke to the press afterwards. Without naming Sunita or addressing her allegations against him, he said he hoped to clear things up soon. The actor kept his message brief and urged his supporters to continue standing by him.
Govinda said, “Aur bahut si baatein aasman mein likh di gayi hain. Main maayi se prarthana karta hoon ki woh clean-up ho aur Govinda use clean-up kar paaye. (And many things have been written in the sky. I pray to the Mother that they are cleaned up and that Govinda is able to clear them up).” He did not specifically mention what he was speaking about.
However, he added, “Aap log ka sahyog chahiye, saath chahiye. Theek waise hi sahyog aur saath chahiye jaise yahan par dekhne ko milega (I need your support and companionship. I need the same support and togetherness that I have seen here),” referring to the event. Govinda also thanked his fans for supporting him through the years. “I thank all of you for supporting me year after year,” he said, revealing that he was making a comeback with two films, Roopa and Duniyadari.
Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s feud
Govinda and Sunita got married on March 11, 1987, and have two children, Tina and Yashvardhan. The couple kept their marriage a secret for the first four years as he established a career in films.
In 2025, news leaked that Sunita had filed for divorce from Govinda, citing alleged infidelity and cruelty. However, the actor’s counsel maintained that the two were reconciling. On the reality show Lock Upp, Sunita claimed Govinda had ‘countless flings over the years’. But she also said that he always comes back to her ‘even if he goes to 50 places’.
In August, after Govinda and his Roopa co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar were spotted at the airport together, Sunita took a ‘sugar daddy’ jab. Dismissing these allegations, Govinda said, “Stay within your limits.” Sunita has since also reportedly withdrawn her divorce petition amid escalating public scrutiny.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.