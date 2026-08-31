Krushna Abhishek celebrates Rakhi with mami Sunita Ahuja and her kids; Govinda skips celebration

Bollywood actor Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja have made headlines in the recent past due to their ongoing feud. Sunita has accused Govinda of infidelity multiple times, while the actor has denied all such accusations. Meanwhile, their family members have been trying to move on from the controversy, and recently, Govinda's nephew Krushna Abhishek shared a joint post featuring photos and videos of him celebrating Raksha Bandhan with Govinda's children, Tina Ahuja and Harshvardhan Ahuja. Krushna Abhishek celebrated Raksha Bandhan with Sunita Ahuja and family.

Krushna celebrates Raksha Bandhan with Govinda's kids The videos show Tina tying a rakhi to Krushna while she sings the "Bhaiya Mere Rakhi Ke Bandhan Ko" track. This leaves everyone laughing. Krushna also smiles and declares, "Next Bangkok tickets." However, a voice in the background points out that it is Krushna who actually wants to go to Bangkok.

The other videos show Arti Singh tying a rakhi to Harshvardhan. The clip shows him touching her feet and her giving him her blessings before they hug each other. Tina is also seen tying a rakhi to Harshvardhan in the clip. The photos from the celebration show the four of them posing with Sunita Ahuja.

The caption of the post read, "Hamari Wali Rakhi Celebrations! ❤️🧁#latergram #rakhi." While all the family members were present for the Raksha Bandhan celebration, Govinda couldn't be seen in the photos and was likely absent from the celebration.