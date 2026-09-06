John Paul Miller update: Is he still a pastor at Solid Rock Church? Here's what he's doing now
JP Miller is no longer at Solid Rock Church. Here’s what he is doing now with his wife, Suzie Skinner.
John-Paul “JP” Miller is no longer preaching at Solid Rock Church in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, but he has continued holding small church services around the city.
The former pastor now preaches to about 15 to 20 people at pop-up locations, with his wife, Suzie Skinner, leading worship. His current life and legal case are again getting attention after Netflix released Death of the Pastor’s Wife on Aug. 26, 2026.
Is John-Paul Miller still a pastor after Solid Rock Church closed?
Yes, John-Paul Miller is still preaching, but Solid Rock Church is no longer his church building. According to Netflix Tudum, Miller continues to hold services at different pop-up locations around Myrtle Beach. The group is now much smaller, with about 15 to 20 people attending.
Miller married Suzie Skinner in June 2025, and she now leads worship at the services. The couple’s relationship is also discussed in Netflix’s three-part documentary about Mica Miller.
What happened to John-Paul Miller’s Solid Rock Church?
Solid Rock Church closed in November 2024 after months of protests following Mica Miller’s death. People from the “Justice for Mica” group regularly gathered outside the church and called for answers about her death and her allegations against John-Paul Miller.
Miller was arrested on Nov. 6, 2024, and charged with third-degree assault and battery after a confrontation with a protester outside the church, according to Myrtle Beach police records. He was later released on a $776 bond.
Alsob Read: Did John Paul Miller’s son Logan Hardee stalk Mica Miller? New claims emerge
His lawyer, Russell B. Long, blamed the protests for the church’s closure, saying, “They show up to hold up signs and scream and speak into bull horns and yell and harass to the point where they basically killed the church. The church has died. The church has closed down.”
What happened to the Solid Rock Church building?
The former Solid Rock Church property was sold in February 2025. Horry County land records show that Salem Woods Holdings LLC paid $2.1 million for the 2.3-acre property.
The Myrtle Beach Sun News reported that the church building was expected to be demolished as part of plans for a new condominium development. That means Miller’s current services are no longer connected to the old Solid Rock Church location.
Also Read: John Paul Miller, Suzie Skinner: Where are they today? Latest update as alleged pic sparks ire amid Mica Miller case
What is happening with John-Paul Miller’s legal case?
Miller is facing two federal charges from a December 2025 indictment: cyberstalking Mica Miller and making false statements to federal investigators. He has pleaded not guilty and has not been charged with causing Mica’s death.
His federal trial was moved to the October 2026 term. Mica’s death was ruled a suicide in April 2024. Netflix’s Death of the Pastor’s Wife has brought the case back into public focus while Miller continues preaching to a much smaller group.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSehjal Gupta
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.Read More
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