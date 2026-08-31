Did John Paul Miller’s son Logan Hardee stalk Mica Miller? New claims emerge

New claims about Logan Ryan Hardee, John Paul Miller’s son, have brought attention to Mica Miller’s 911 calls before her death. In one call, Mica said Hardee was following her around town and said she was afraid of him. She also claimed he made unwanted advances inside her home. However, court and police records show Hardee was arrested on a first-degree domestic violence charge in January 2024, a few months before Mica’s death. Mica Miller raised concerns about Logan Hardee before her death, but whether John Paul Miller’s son actually stalked her remains unclear. Here's what we know. (Facebook)

These claims remain unverified. HT could not independently verify that Hardee stalked Mica or confirm where he was on the day she died.

Mica Miller’s 911 calls mentioned Logan Hardee In the 911 call, Mica spoke about her concerns involving Hardee. She said he was a felon and claimed he had been following her around town in a truck linked to his Coastal painting business.

Mica said: “his son who’s a felon was following me around town in his Coastal painting his business he owns his his truck is decked out he even rolled the window down because I rolled the window down and he was following me okay.”

She also described an earlier incident at her home. Mica said Hardee had made an unwanted advance toward her while her husband was not there.

She said: “maybe my husband’s son who hit on me the other day in my kitchen without my husband there and I I told him flat out this isn’t appropriate and you need to leave.”

Mica also said she had told John Paul Miller about the incident and claimed Hardee had sent him a text about it.

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Logan Hardee faced domestic violence charges in 2024 Hardee’s arrest record does not prove Mica’s stalking claims. It does, however, show that he was arrested in connection with a separate domestic violence case.

A local news WPDE reported on January 8, 2024, that Hardee was arrested after police responded to a domestic call at Hagwood Circle in Conway. Officers found a woman slumped against a wall and going in and out of consciousness, according to the police report.

Police said the woman told them she had argued with Hardee and that he broke some of her belongings. She also accused him of pushing her down, taking her phone and hitting her in the back of the head with a glass bottle. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Hardee was charged with first-degree domestic violence. He had also been arrested in December 2023 on a second-degree domestic violence charge, according to the records provided. That earlier case was dismissed.

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What happened to Logan Hardee after the arrest? The 911 transcript also includes a claim that Hardee later lived with John Paul Miller after Mica left the marital home. It further raises questions about where Hardee was on April 27, 2024, when Mica was found dead at Lumber River State Park in North Carolina.

There is no verified information in the material reviewed here showing that Hardee was involved in Mica’s death. His whereabouts that day also could not be independently confirmed.

A 2024 post by Mandy Matney, creator of Murdaugh Murders Podcast and True Sunlight Podcast repeated claims that Mica had mentioned Hardee in several 911 calls and said he had followed her around town. Those statements are part of the claims now being discussed, but they do not independently establish that stalking took place.

Mica’s own words show that she reported concerns about Hardee before her death. The available records do not, by themselves, establish what Hardee actually did or where he was on April 27.

The claims about Logan Hardee stalking or following Mica Miller remain unverified. HT.com couldn’t independently verify the allegations or confirm that Hardee was involved in Mica Miller’s death.