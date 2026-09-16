'Dastardly and heinous': Pakistan condemns alleged drone attack on Mecca as Houthis deny role

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday condemned the alleged drone attack by Yemen's Houthis near the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia, describing the same as “dastardly and heinous”. The Pakistani leader also called for maximum restraint from both sides and called for a need to return to dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the escalating conflict between Riyadh and the Houthis in Yemen. (AFP)

"The people of Pakistan are saddened and perturbed by this outrageous act. There can be no words strong enough to capture the depth of anguish and sorrow felt by us at this reprehensible and unforgivable act," the Pakistani PM wrote on X.

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The Pakistani prime minister's remarks come after the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen accused the Houthi rebels on Wednesday of targeting Islam's holy city Mecca, triggering outrage across the Muslim world and deepening the already raging conflict in the region.

The Houthis, however, denied the attack, stating that they had no role to play.

"The fabrications and lies promoted by the criminal Al Saud regime regarding the targeting of the Honorable Mecca cannot deceive anyone, for it is they who desecrate it with debauchery and licentiousness and by importing prostitutes, and there is no threat from Yemen to the sanctities," said a statement issued by Houthi military spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree on Telegram.

Saree said Houthi operations were directed at Saudi's "oil facilities and military bases, which are far removed from the sacred sites.”