Is JP Miller still preaching? What happened to Solid Rock Church after Mica Miller’s death?

The church faced growing protests after Mica’s death. A group called “Justice for Mica” began gathering outside Sunday services, calling for attention to domestic violence and Mica’s allegations. Protesters also shouted phrases including “You can’t hide from the FBI ” and “Justice for Mica,” according to The Sun News .

Mica, who was John-Paul’s estranged wife, died by suicide in April 2024 after accusing him of abuse and describing a troubled marriage. Her story has received renewed attention following Netflix’s three-part docuseries Death of the Pastor’s Wife , released on Aug. 26, 2026. John-Paul has denied involvement in her death and has pleaded not guilty to federal charges related to alleged cyberstalking and false statements.

Solid Rock Church in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, closed after the death of Mica Miller and was later sold for $2.1 million. The church building is expected to be torn down for a new development. But former pastor John-Paul “JP” Miller has not stopped preaching. He now holds services at different locations around Myrtle Beach, with a much smaller group of followers.

What allegations were made against JP Miller in connection with Mica Miller's death?

What allegations were made against JP Miller in connection with Mica Miller's death?

The situation became increasingly difficult for the congregation. John-Paul was arrested in November 2024 after being accused of assaulting a protester, according to Myrtle Beach police records. Solid Rock Church closed its doors that same month.

John-Paul’s lawyer Russell B. Long said at the time, “They show up to hold up signs and scream and speak into bull horns and yell and harass to the point where they basically killed the church. The church has died. The church has closed down.”

The church property was then sold in February 2025. Horry County land records show that Salem Woods Holdings LLC bought the 2.3-acre property for $2.1 million. The Sun News reported that the building was expected to be demolished for condominiums.

Also Read: John Paul Miller, Suzie Skinner full relationship timeline: Netflix’s Death of the Pastor’s wife revisits ‘affair' claim

Is John-Paul Miller still preaching after Solid Rock Church closed? Yes, John-Paul Miller is still preaching, but he no longer has Solid Rock Church as his main church building.

According to Netflix’s Tudum, he continues to preach at pop-up locations around Myrtle Beach. The gatherings have around 15 to 20 people, while his current wife, Suzie Skinner, leads worship.

John-Paul also married Suzie in June 2025. Their relationship and the events surrounding Mica’s death are discussed in the Netflix series.

His legal case is also still pending. A federal grand jury indicted him in December 2025 on charges of cyberstalking Mica and making false statements to federal investigators. He pleaded not guilty and has not been charged with causing Mica’s death. His federal trial has been pushed to the October 2026 term.

Also Read: Who is Suzie Skinner? 5 things to know about JP Miller's new wife as Netflix revisits Mica’s death

What is happening to Solid Rock Church now? Solid Rock Church itself is no longer operating from its former Myrtle Beach property. The building and grounds have been sold, ending the church’s presence at that location.

John-Paul, however, has continued holding services elsewhere with a much smaller congregation. The Netflix docuseries now gives viewers a closer look at the church, Mica’s role there and the events that led to its collapse.