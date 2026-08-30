Is JP Miller still preaching? What happened to Solid Rock Church after Mica Miller’s death?
Solid Rock Church closed after Mica Miller’s death, but JP Miller continues preaching to a smaller congregation around Myrtle Beach.
Solid Rock Church in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, closed after the death of Mica Miller and was later sold for $2.1 million. The church building is expected to be torn down for a new development. But former pastor John-Paul “JP” Miller has not stopped preaching. He now holds services at different locations around Myrtle Beach, with a much smaller group of followers.
Mica, who was John-Paul’s estranged wife, died by suicide in April 2024 after accusing him of abuse and describing a troubled marriage. Her story has received renewed attention following Netflix’s three-part docuseries Death of the Pastor’s Wife, released on Aug. 26, 2026. John-Paul has denied involvement in her death and has pleaded not guilty to federal charges related to alleged cyberstalking and false statements.
What happened to Solid Rock Church after Mica Miller’s death?
The church faced growing protests after Mica’s death. A group called “Justice for Mica” began gathering outside Sunday services, calling for attention to domestic violence and Mica’s allegations. Protesters also shouted phrases including “You can’t hide from the FBI” and “Justice for Mica,” according to The Sun News.
Deep Dive
The situation became increasingly difficult for the congregation. John-Paul was arrested in November 2024 after being accused of assaulting a protester, according to Myrtle Beach police records. Solid Rock Church closed its doors that same month.
John-Paul’s lawyer Russell B. Long said at the time, “They show up to hold up signs and scream and speak into bull horns and yell and harass to the point where they basically killed the church. The church has died. The church has closed down.”
The church property was then sold in February 2025. Horry County land records show that Salem Woods Holdings LLC bought the 2.3-acre property for $2.1 million. The Sun News reported that the building was expected to be demolished for condominiums.
Also Read: John Paul Miller, Suzie Skinner full relationship timeline: Netflix’s Death of the Pastor’s wife revisits ‘affair' claim
Is John-Paul Miller still preaching after Solid Rock Church closed?
Yes, John-Paul Miller is still preaching, but he no longer has Solid Rock Church as his main church building.
According to Netflix’s Tudum, he continues to preach at pop-up locations around Myrtle Beach. The gatherings have around 15 to 20 people, while his current wife, Suzie Skinner, leads worship.
John-Paul also married Suzie in June 2025. Their relationship and the events surrounding Mica’s death are discussed in the Netflix series.
His legal case is also still pending. A federal grand jury indicted him in December 2025 on charges of cyberstalking Mica and making false statements to federal investigators. He pleaded not guilty and has not been charged with causing Mica’s death. His federal trial has been pushed to the October 2026 term.
Also Read: Who is Suzie Skinner? 5 things to know about JP Miller's new wife as Netflix revisits Mica’s death
What is happening to Solid Rock Church now?
Solid Rock Church itself is no longer operating from its former Myrtle Beach property. The building and grounds have been sold, ending the church’s presence at that location.
John-Paul, however, has continued holding services elsewhere with a much smaller congregation. The Netflix docuseries now gives viewers a closer look at the church, Mica’s role there and the events that led to its collapse.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSehjal Gupta
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.Read More
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