Who is Suzie Skinner? 5 things to know about JP Miller's new wife as Netflix revisits Mica’s death

A new Netflix documentary, “Death of the Pastor's Wife,” has put the spotlight back on Suzie Skinner, the woman pastor John-Paul (JP) Miller married just over a year after his estranged wife Mica Miller died. Everything to know about Suzie Skinner, the woman pastor JP Miller married after Mica Miller's death. (NETFLIX)

The docuseries, which premiered on August 26, dives into Mica's death and the questions that followed and has also renewed attention on JP's relationship with Suzie, whose own husband died in 2021.

5 things to know about Suzie Skinner: Suzie worked as a physical therapist in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and that's how she met her first husband, Chris Skinner, according to Cosmopolitan. Chris was paralyzed from the neck down after a car accident when he was 20, and Suzie treated him during his rehabilitation, per People. Suzie and Chris got married in 2004 and had twins in 2007, according to a testimonial on Canine Angels. The couple moved to Myrtle Beach because of its flat terrain and it was there that they started attending Solid Rock Church, where they met JP. Suzie is understood to have continued attending Solid Rock Church even as her husband Chris grew unhappy with it. Chris's sister, Tamara, alleged in the docuseries that in the last few months of his life, Chris told her he didn't like the pastor and wanted to leave the church, but Suzie kept going without him, per People. Suzie married JP Miller on June 1, 2025, in a private beach ceremony in Myrtle Beach, just over a year after Mica's death. The wedding, first reported by FITSNews, took place near the same spot where JP and Mica had married in 2017, as per Cosmopolitan. Also read: Where are JP Miller and wife Suzie Skinner now? Life after Mica Miller's death in focus amid Netflix docu series

How did Suzie's first husband Chris die? Chris Skinner was found dead in a community pool in Myrtle Beach on September 6, 2021. He died of asphyxiation due to drowning, Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard told WPDE. His death was first ruled accidental.

Police later said they found no probable cause to charge anyone and closed the case again in March 2025, per WPDE. However, the Horry County Coroner's Office has separately reopened an examination into Chris's death after new evidence reportedly came up. No charges have been filed so far.

Also read: Where are John Paul 'JP' Miller's children now? Latest update amid Netflix's Death of a Pastor's Wife

JP Miller's life after Mica's death The Netflix true-crime series has also brought fresh attention to the 2024 death of Mica Miller. Mica died on April 27, 2024, and was found with a single gunshot wound near a riverbank at Lumber River State Park in Orrum, North Carolina.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office ruled her death a suicide. However, Mica’s family and associates have questioned the ruling and pointed to her husband, JP Miller.

JP comes from a family of pastors and built his career as a preacher at Solid Rock Church in Myrtle Beach. He pleaded not guilty to federal charges filed in 2025 and has denied any role in Mica’s death. He remains free on bond and reportedly lives in Myrtle Beach with his new wife, Suzie Skinner.

JP’s life has also faced scrutiny after Mica’s relatives accused him of being abusive and controlling. He denied the claims in an interview with ABC 11, saying, “Never once in any way shape or form. Not any type of abuse. Not physical. No type of abuse ever."

“I took better care of her than any man could have possibly taken care of her in every way,” Miller said. He also claimed Mica had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and struggled with her mental health.

“She never had to cook a single meal, she never had to clean not one time, she never had to work, all she had to do was take her medicine and enjoy her life,” he added.