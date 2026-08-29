Did Mica Miller have kids, where are John Paul 'JP' Miller's kids now? Latest update amid Death of a Pastor's Wife

Questions about Mica Miller's life before her death have resurfaced after Netflix released the three-part documentary Death of the Pastor's Wife. The documentary revisits the circumstances surrounding Mica's death and the criminal case against her husband, Pastor John Paul "JP" Miller. Screengrab of Mica Miller and Pastor John Paul Miller from Netflix documentary trailer (Netflix | X )

Mica Miller was 30 when she died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at North Carolina’s Lumber River State Park on April 27, 2024. Her death was officially ruled a suicide.

Also read: John Paul Miller's first wife Alison Williams: Where is she now? Latest update amid Netflix's Death of the Pastor's Wife

Did Mica Miller have children? Mica was first married to Jeremy Miller in 2012. The wedding was officiated by Solid Rock Church's Pastor JP Miller. The couple divorced in 2016 when JP's then-wife, Alison Williams, discovered Mica and JP in a compromising position.

Mica later married JP Miller in 2017. Their marriage ended in divorce proceedings shortly before her death in April 2024.

Mica Miller did not have children from either of her two marriages.

Her family has long alleged she endured years of coercive control, harassment and abuse during her marriage to JP Miller. Those allegations form the basis of Netflix’s new documentary, which includes interviews with relatives, friends and former church members. JP Miller has denied wrongdoing.

Although Mica did not have any children of her own, she maintained close relationships with JP's children from his former marriage to Alison. Before she got married to JP, she worked as a nanny for Alison and JP's kids.

In her affidavit, Alison said, “Mica did not have a close relationship with her mother, and to some degree, I took her under my wing and an older daughter. I taught her to drive, took her to get her driver's license, allowed her to care for our children, shared family meal times together in our home.”

Also read: Mica Miller's first husband Jeremy Deas: Where is he now? Latest update amid Netflix's Death of the Pastor’s Wife

Where are JP Miller’s children now? JP Miller shared four children with his first wife, Alison Williams. According to court records, two of those children were already emancipated by the time Mica died. In May 2024, only weeks after Mica’s death, Williams filed an emergency motion seeking sole custody of the couple’s two remaining minor children.

Alison, through her affidavit, claimed that her two minor children were in discomfort and suffered “detriment” when they were living with JP and Mica for a while. “JP and Mica began having severe marital difficulties, and our children were placed directly in the middle of this discord”

There have been no public court updates since the 2024 emergency custody motion indicating a change in the status of the minor children, who continue to be kept out of public view.