Exclusive: Lili Reinhart was initially ‘hesitant’, reveals why she almost passed on the rom-com The Love Hypothesis

The story centers on Olive Smith, a fiercely driven biology Ph.D. candidate whose carefully structured academic life is thrown into chaos when she panic-kisses Dr. Adam Carlsen, Stanford’s most notoriously intimidating professor, leading to a mutually beneficial fake-dating arrangement. Directed by Claire Scanlon, the film stars Lili Reinhart , who also steps up as executive producer and Tom Bateman , and is set to premiere globally on September 23.

The latest addition to this swelling roster is The Love Hypothesis , the highly anticipated screen adaptation of Ali Hazelwood’s viral 2021 novel. When Ali first published the book in September 2021, the STEM-centered romance novel, famously originating as a viral Star Wars alternate-universe fanfiction, became an overnight sensation.

There was a time, not so long ago, when romantic comedies felt like a fading relic. The genre that once delivered larger-than-life love stories, iconic characters, and the kind of cinematic comfort we endlessly rewatched had slowly retreated from the mainstream. But quietly, and now undeniably, romance is making a highly lucrative comeback across theaters and streaming platforms, proving that our collective craving for the simple, electric thrill of watching two people fall in love never actually went away. In recent times, Prime Video has essentially cracked open a vault of contemporary and Young Adult adaptations—from Maxton Hall and The Summer I Turned Pretty to the upcoming Off Campus—that refuse to be boxed into a single demographic. Instead, these stories have sparked cross-generational obsessions, proving that the hunger for a good, earnest love story transcends age.

Hindustan Times got an early look at the film during Obsessed Retreat: Class of '26, set against the crisp backdrop of the Bavarian Alps just outside Munich last week in Germany. Watching the film in that idyllic setting, it’s easy to understand why Lili connected so deeply with Olive and insisted on shepherding the project behind the camera. It leans into the emotional storytelling, ensuring that the humour, the quiet awkwardness, and the inevitable swoon-worthy moments are rooted entirely in the nuanced dynamic between Olive and Adam, rather than relying solely on the mechanics of the fake-dating trope.

During the retreat's press junket, Lili Reinhart sat down with HT to discuss stepping into Olive’s role, finding her footing as an executive producer, and why, after seven years on Riverdale, she was initially terrified to bet the next phase of her career on a romantic comedy.

Why she was initially hesitant Choosing The Love Hypothesis was not an obvious decision for Lili. After spending seven years playing Betty Cooper on the popular series Riverdale, she was conscious of what her next move could mean for the kind of roles she would be offered. Rather than immediately jumping into another big commercial project, she had been looking towards independent films and television.

“I’m the first person to say I was very hesitant,” Lili admits. “I didn't really want to do it at first. I was scared. I was a year out from Riverdale when I was sent the script in 2024. Coming off a show that I’d been on for seven years, there was this fear that if you do a horror or a rom-com right away, you’re going to get sent fifty of each and possibly be pigeonholed.”

To protect her trajectory, she initially leaned into independent film and television. At first, she did not even give the script the attention it deserved. “So, the first few projects I did after Riverdale were independent film and television. I love indie film and TV, but I also was afraid of being stuck in one thing. But this project came along. I was shooting something else. My team was like, 'You need to lock in. You need to read this script. This is based off an incredible book that people love. It's a beloved world. The author writes a book like every year. She's incredible',” she recalls, praising Ali Hazelwood's prolific writing output.

The timing eventually worked in the film's favour. While travelling to Italy for the Venice Film Festival, Lili finally sat down with the script. She then picked up the novel and found herself becoming increasingly invested in Olive and Adam.

Falling for Olive and Adam Lili says she was surprised by how quickly the story pulled her in, particularly because romance novels are not usually her first choice. The experience also made her realise that this was the kind of romantic comedy she had been waiting to see. “I fell in love with Olive and Adam,” she says. “I'm not a romance reader, so I was really pleasantly surprised by how invested I got while reading on the plane. I really loved that this story felt different. No offense, but there were very few romcoms in the last ten years where I thought, ‘I want to be in that one.’”

That difference became important to her once she joined the project. She did not want the film to depend only on the familiarity of its source material or the appeal of a fake-dating storyline. For her, the relationship had to feel believable enough for audiences to care about what happened to Olive and Adam.