Feeling nostalgic for Singeetham Srinivasa Rao's experimental films? Where to watch his gems like Aditya 369, Michael Madana Kama Rajan and more
Singeetham Srinivasa Rao died on October 3, 2026, just days after his 95th birthday. Five films of his that can be watched online.
If there is one Telugu filmmaker who managed to get the cross-section between commercial success and experimentation right, it has to be Singeetham Srinivasa Rao. The filmmaker, who turned 95 just a few days before his death on October 3, was known for making out-of-the-box films in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, and English. While his stellar silent film Pushpaka Vimana (1987) is unfortunately unavailable to stream online, here are five other films of his you can stream.
Apoorva Sagodharargal/Vichitra Sodarulu (1989) - YouTube
Kamal Haasan played triple roles as Sethupathi, Raja and Appu in this classic tale of revenge. His portrayal of Apu, a person with dwarfism, still remains one of his most memorable roles. Singeetham took an extraordinary premise and ensured that it still had enough comedy and emotion to entertain people.
Michael Madana Kama Rajan (1990) - Aha/Airtel Xstream
Kamal and Singeetham took things a step further with this film, with the actor portraying quadruplet roles as Michael, Madanagopal, Kameshwaran and Subramaniam Raju. An elaborate comedy filled with eccentric characters, the film added a playful touch by featuring Singeetham in the opening credits.
Aditya 369 (1991) - YouTube/Airtel Xstream
At a time when making a time-travel film in India was a distant dream, Singeetham dared to make one with Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead role. A heady mix of history and science fiction, aided by cool costumes and ambitious visuals, the film veers between the Vijayanagara empire and a dystopian future.
Little John (2001) - YouTube
Singeetham’s idea of a rom-com came mixed with a touch of fantasy and folklore in Little John. Jyotika and Bentley Mitchum headlined a cross-cultural love story in which an American tries to impress his Indian girlfriend’s parents and finds himself shrunken in size after approaching a guru for help.
Sing Geetham (2026) - Netflix
Even for his final film, Singeetham went out with a bang, making a fully sung-through musical fantasy with the help of Nag Ashwin. An isolated village, hidden gold, a sacred tree, and a musical curse drive this story, with the filmmaker batting for environmental conservation in his own style.
Singeetham leaves behind a legacy beyond the National Film Awards and state awards he garnered in his lifetime. He revolutionised South Indian cinema with his experimental approach and pioneered the sci-fi genre down south. Filmmakers such as Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin and Hanu-Man director Prasanth Varma have cited him as their inspiration.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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