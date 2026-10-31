Heartbroken Hrithik Roshan remembers director Sanjay Gupta in moving tribute, thanks him for the best experience during the making of Kaabil
Hrithik Roshan worked with Sanjay Gupta in Kaabil. The director died after falling and hitting his head at his home on Saturday.
The Hindi film industry is mourning with the sudden demise of director Sanjay Gupta on Saturday. The filmmaker died at his residence after he slipped and hit his head. He was 59. Actor Hrithik Roshan has now penned a moving tribute to the director, with whom he worked in the 2017 film Kaabil.
Hrithik remembers Sanjay Gupta
Hrithik shared a picture with Sanjay in his X account and wrote in the caption, “Sanjay , I'm gonna miss you man. One film with you wasn't enough ... I will always remember our time together with so much love for you .. your laughter, your passion , that child in you that lit up with every good idea , there was so much more we needed to do together man , this is way too soon.”
He added, "I am gonna remember you with so much gratitude my friend , I wish I had hugged you harder and thanked you for giving me the best experience of my life with kaabil. Nobody will fully know how much you gave that film. I'm heartbroken , this was too soon.
Deep Dive
Strength to the family ...
Rest in peace my friend ..."
The Versova police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) in connection with the incident and are probing to ascertain the exact sequence of events. The police were informed in the morning about the death of Sanjay Gupta.
The police said the CCTV footage of the house shows that around 2.00 am. Gupta, who was sitting in the drawing room, went to the kitchen and later lost his balance and fell against the wall.
Sanjay Gupta's life and film career
Born in 1967 in Mumbai, Sanjay Gupta began his career at age 26 with the 1994 release, Aatish: Feel the Fire, starring Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Pancholi, Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor and Atul Agnihotri.
Over the next few years, he developed expertise in making gangster films, culminating in the 2002 film Kaante, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt,. Suniel Shetty, Kumar Gaurav, Lucky Ali, and Mahesh Manjrekar. Widely regarded as his best work and one of the best gangster films to come out of Bollywood, it was inspired by Quentin Tarantino's Reservoir Dogs. He followed this up with critically acclaimed and successful films such as Zinda, starring Sanjay Dutt and John Abraham. One of his most high-profile films was the Hrithik Roshan-starrer Kaabil, which earned ₹208 crore worldwide, emerging as his highest-grosser.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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