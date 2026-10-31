Heartbroken Hrithik Roshan remembers director Sanjay Gupta in moving tribute, thanks him for the best experience during the making of Kaabil

He added, "I am gonna remember you with so much gratitude my friend , I wish I had hugged you harder and thanked you for giving me the best experience of my life with kaabil. Nobody will fully know how much you gave that film. I'm heartbroken , this was too soon.

Hrithik shared a picture with Sanjay in his X account and wrote in the caption, “Sanjay , I'm gonna miss you man. One film with you wasn't enough ... I will always remember our time together with so much love for you .. your laughter, your passion , that child in you that lit up with every good idea , there was so much more we needed to do together man , this is way too soon.”

The Hindi film industry is mourning with the sudden demise of director Sanjay Gupta on Saturday. The filmmaker died at his residence after he slipped and hit his head. He was 59. Actor Hrithik Roshan has now penned a moving tribute to the director, with whom he worked in the 2017 film Kaabil.

The Versova police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) in connection with the incident and are probing to ascertain the exact sequence of events. The police were informed in the morning about the death of Sanjay Gupta.

The police said the CCTV footage of the house shows that around 2.00 am. Gupta, who was sitting in the drawing room, went to the kitchen and later lost his balance and fell against the wall.

Sanjay Gupta's life and film career Born in 1967 in Mumbai, Sanjay Gupta began his career at age 26 with the 1994 release, Aatish: Feel the Fire, starring Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Pancholi, Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor and Atul Agnihotri.

Over the next few years, he developed expertise in making gangster films, culminating in the 2002 film Kaante, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt,. Suniel Shetty, Kumar Gaurav, Lucky Ali, and Mahesh Manjrekar. Widely regarded as his best work and one of the best gangster films to come out of Bollywood, it was inspired by Quentin Tarantino's Reservoir Dogs. He followed this up with critically acclaimed and successful films such as Zinda, starring Sanjay Dutt and John Abraham. One of his most high-profile films was the Hrithik Roshan-starrer Kaabil, which earned ₹208 crore worldwide, emerging as his highest-grosser.