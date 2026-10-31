Jailer 2 box office collection day 17: Rajinikanth film picks up pace in third weekend, crosses ₹442 crore

Jailer 2 is showing that it is not yet done! The Tamil film, starring Rajinikanth in the lead, shattered box office records upon release ahead of Dussehra and has already become the second highest grossing film of the year. However, the collections saw a dip during the second week in particular. Now in the third weekend, the film has again picked up the momentum! Rajinikanth returns as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian in Nelson's Jailer 2.

Jailer 2 shows growth On release day, Jailer earned ₹59.70 crore net at the domestic box office across 15,887 shows. Advance bookings for Jailer 2 began in India on October 10, five days before release. The film maintained strong collections despite the usual weekday slowdown, taking its India net total to ₹334.35 in just its first week of release. The film collected ₹95.55 crore in its second week, which showed a sharp dip in its momentum particularly in the weekdays.

The latest update on Sacnilk states that the film collected ₹7.18 crore on Saturday, its third weekend at the box office. It is a growth from Friday, when it collected ₹5.50 crore. The additional growth is thanks to the holiday for the weekend, and the film will take full advantage of the free space ahead of Diwali next week. This brings the total box office collection to ₹442.58 crore.

Jailer 2 became the second-highest-grossing Indian film of the year. The first spot is held by Dhurandhar The Revenge. Jailer 2 will face further heat at the box office with the release of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash-starrer Ramayana. It hits screens on November 5.