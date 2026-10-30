Jailer 2 box office collection day 16: Rajinikanth film brings in ₹431 crore ahead of its 3rd weekend; shows dip
Nelson Dilipkumar and Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 held its own at the box office in its first week and has slowed down in its second week.
Nelson Dilipkumar and Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 had a stellar first week at the box office before it slowed down in its second. The film still brought in an impressive haul, given that it was its second week. Ahead of its third weekend, the sequel to the 2023 hit Jailer has crossed ₹430 crore in net box office in India. The film shows a dip as it completes 16 days in cinemas ahead of Diwali.
Jailer 2 box office collection
According to the trade website Sacnilk, Jailer 2 collected ₹1.75 crore net in India on its third Friday, taking its domestic total to ₹431.65 crore. The film has seen a dip, given that it’s in its third week and is about to enter a weekend with no competition again. Jailer 2 collected ₹334.35 crore net in India in its first week and ₹95.20 crore in its second week, after a dip.
These collections are still impressive, given that most films aren’t expected to sustain beyond their first week of release, even after receiving favourable reviews. But given the good response Jailer 2 received, it remains to be seen if it’ll bank on the upcoming Diwali season. The film is currently the second-highest-grossing film of 2026 after Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge. It is the highest-grossing Tamil film of all time.
About Jailer 2
Jailer 2 is written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Kalanithi Maran through Sun Pictures. Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, and Rithvik reprise their roles from the 2023 hit. It takes forward the story of retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, who hides the truth about his son’s death from his family. He also tries to protect them from an idol smuggling gang that’s out for his blood. Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff reprise their cameos as Mathew, Narasimha and Kamdev, Muthu’s allies.
Jailer 2 sees new additions with SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vidya Balan and Namo Narayana joining the cast. It also sees cameos by Hrithik Roshan as Roddy and Vijay Sethupathi as an unnamed police officer, while Shamna Kasim and Nora Fatehi appear in the special numbers Ala Bolelo and Bindaas. The film ends with teasing a third part, even as Muthu takes accountability for his actions and seemingly vanquishes his enemies. However, the makers have yet to officially announce Jailer 3, with a new foe lined up for Muthu to fight.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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