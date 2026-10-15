Jailer 2 details: All about that superstar's massy cameo, meta references and a homage 40 years after Bhagwaan Dada

Everyone who just saw the silhouette of Hrithik Roshan in the trailer of Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer 2 trailer for a brief 2 seconds and guessed it was him must be patting themselves on their back. Sure, there were rumours circulating about his cameo in the Rajinikanth film for a while now, but there was a time when even Shah Rukh Khan and Nandamuri Balakrishna’s names did the rounds. As I write this, it’s no surprise that Hrithik does, in fact, get a cameo in Jailer 2 thanks to all the clips circulating on X (formerly Twitter). Know all about the references and homages in his few minutes on screen. *Spoilers ahead*
Hrithik Roshan’s cameo in Jailer 2 touches on their bond
There’s a point in Jailer 2 when Tiger Muthuvel Pandian (Rajinikanth) is almost painted into a corner, and he requires the help of more than his steadfast friends, Narasimha (Shiva Rajkumar), Mathew (Mohanlal) and Kamdev (Jackie Shroff). When Kamdev warns Muthu that he needs to be careful because Bodhi Kalpak (SJ Suryah) is closing in on him, he makes a phone call, and the new cameo is teased.
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When Muthu’s family is in danger, dressed in a workman jumpsuit, bronzed to the T and rocking a new hairstyle and piercings, Roddy (Hrithik) comes to his aid. Teased almost like Charlie with his angels, he comes to reign chaos with four of his henchwomen (one of whom is played by Bani). Roddy even says that Muthu helped him 20 years ago. “You might have forgotten what you’ve done for me. I’ll never forget. Anytime, anything for you, sir,” he says, kissing his hand.
The duo then even get a chance to be massy together, with Hrithik paying homage to Rajinikanth’s trademark sunglasses flip as he walks next to him.
When Rajinikanth worked with a young Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik was only 12 when he shared the screen with Rajinikanth in the 1986 film Bhagwaan Dada. The film, which also starred his dad, Rakesh Roshan, saw him play a young boy named Govind, who is adopted by Rajinikanth’s titular character. Jailer 2 marked their reunion after 40 long years, with a now-older Hrithik, seemingly referencing everything Rajinikanth had done for him.
In January 2025, even before Jailer 2 went on floors, Hrithik expressed interest in working with Rajinikanth again. At the trailer launch of The Roshans, he said, “I had no idea that I was standing with the greatest legend of all time. For me, he was Rajni uncle. I used to talk to him like, yeah, no... I had my way with him.” He also added, “I will realise the burden and the weight of the moment that I am sharing screen space with him... He was so gentle and so giving. Whenever I messed up a shot, my grandfather used to cut the shot. And Rajni sir used to take the blame, saying, sorry, sorry, sorry. My fault.”
In August 2025, before Coolie clashed at the box office with his War 2, Hrithik congratulated Rajinikanth on completing 50 years in cinema, writing, “Took my first steps as an actor at your side. You were one of my first teachers, @rajinikanth sir, and continue to be an inspiration and a standard. Congratulations on completing 50 years of on-screen magic!”
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that.
Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all.
A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More