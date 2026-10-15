Jailer 2 movie review: 75-year-old Rajinikanth aura farms for 3 hours in a Nelson Dilipkumar film and it is all fans need sometimes

What doesn’t work
At the end of it all, if you’re not a Rajinikanth fan, Jailer 2 barely has anything to offer you. Nelson moves the story by an inch from the first part when it should’ve been moved by a mile. The women in this story, even the ‘strong’ ones like Kantha Kalpak (Vidya Balan), get some uncomfortable arcs. The flirtatious vibe between her character and Muthu gets supremely uncomfortable after a while, especially when she’s reduced to hailing what a ‘man’ he is. A scene involving a pregnant woman is also hard to sit through, especially when it exists solely to show Muthu's heroism. Have we learnt nothing from TJ Gnanavel’s Vettaiyan? The two special numbers, Ala Bolelo and Bindaas, featuring Poorna and Nora Fatehi, only add to the runtime. There’s also a hint of a sequel, which feels unnecessary.
In conclusion
Nelson and Rajinikanth pull off a mass masala film that is breezy to sit through and doesn’t feel like a try-hard. The cameos, especially the much-hyped ‘surprise’ ones, might not have the same kind of impact Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal and Jackie Shroff did in the first part, but they still hook you. When a 75-year-old who has slowed down and is playing a grandfather can so easily outdo younger heroes in a commercial film, there’s not much more to add. And maybe, that's all fans need.