Lokesh Kanagaraj says criticism for Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie made him think a lot: ‘I have taken all of it as lessons’

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ensemble film Coolie, which starred Rajinikanth in the lead role, was released in theatres on 14 August to mixed reviews. Even though ardent fans of Rajinikanth ensured the film had a bumper opening, many seemed disappointed that there wasn’t more to the film than meets the eye. Speaking at a recent press event in Chennai, Lokesh addressed the criticism the film received, admitting he will try to ensure his next films do not disappoint fans and viewers. Lokesh Kanagaraj talked about the criticisms that were made of his last film Coolie, starring Rajinikanth in the lead.

What Lokesh said During his speech in Tamil, Lokesh said, “I wanted to address a few things spoken about me on social media. Firstly, I thank the audience for the reception they gave to Coolie. It ran for 35 days in theatres. I don't want to get into the box office numbers, but my producers- Sun Pictures, have told me that it was a profitable venture.”

He went on to add, “I am grateful that it ran for 35 days and got such collections beyond all the criticisms. I thank audiences, press, media, YouTubers, critics, meme pages and whoever spoke about the film in some way. I thank them all. The criticism made me think a lot. I understood the kind of cinema and storytelling the audience wants from me. I take all of that as lessons, and I will try my best to ensure my upcoming films don’t get such criticisms.”

About Coolie Coolie, starring Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Rachita Ram, Upendra, and Aamir Khan, released during the Independence Day window. The film clashed with War 2 upon release but managed to hold its own.

It tells the story of an ex-union leader called Deva (Rajinikanth) who wants to solve the mystery of his friend Rajasekhar’s (Sathyaraj) sudden death. In the process, he faces off the gangster Simon (Nagarjuna) and his right-hand man Dayal (Soubin Shahir). Despite mixed reviews, the film managed to cross the ₹500 crore mark worldwide.