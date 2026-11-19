Kumar Sanu and Udit Narayan may have gone 21 years without recording together for a Hindi film, but their friendship has remained unchanged. The singers, who have delivered several songs together over the years, recently reunited for Suniyo Zara from Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak. Sanu says the opportunity to work together again made both of them happy. Kumar Sanu on reuniting with Udit Narayan after 21 years: We reminisced old memories, recording days

“We sang together after 21 years, so there should be happiness in that. I’m very happy because we sang a lot of songs before this. There was a big gap in between, and now this opportunity has come, so I’m very happy. Udit ji is also very happy,” Sanu tells us.

The singer says their equation has remained the same despite the long gap in their professional collaboration. “Our friendship is very old. It is still there, and it will remain so. When we both sit together, we laugh a lot and discuss old memories from our recording days. We recorded the recent song in a very happy atmosphere,” he says.

The two have also recorded another song together, Tera Mera Yaarana, for Sanu’s YouTube channel. “Around 10–12 days ago, we recorded another song for my YouTube channel. I requested Udit ji to sing on it, and he joined me. There will be a video too, so people can see how I work with my friends,” he says.

Talking about how he learnt that Narayan would be his co-singer on Suniyo Zara, Sanu says he was initially unaware of the details of the project. “I didn’t know who I was singing for or who the other singer was. I was called to Pakul sir’s place. I was told about the film song, and later I got to know that Udit ji was also singing with me. I was very happy,” he concludes.