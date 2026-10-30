Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in

IIFA Awards 2026 full list of winners: Dhurandhar sweeps major awards with Best Actor for Ranveer Singh; Aneet Padda takes home Best Actress

Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna and director Aditya Dhar all won IIFA awards, while Ahaan Panday and Rasha Thadani won in the debut categories.

Published on: Oct 30, 2026, 18:32:36 IST
By Santanu Das
Share
Share via
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
Copy link
  • copy link

The winners of the 26th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards have been announced! On Friday, the official Instagram account of the awards page revealed the winners. Dhurandhar, the spy action drama directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, did a clean sweep and won in the major categories. Elsewhere, Saiyaara and Chhaava won multiple awards. Aryan Khan's The Ba**ds of Bollywood dominated in the OTT category.

Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar dominated the IIFA Awards with 12 wins.
Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar dominated the IIFA Awards with 12 wins.

Take a look at the full list of winners:

Popular Categories

Best Film: Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar – Dhurandhar

Best International Film: 20th Century Studios, Jon Landau, James Cameron – Avatar: Fire & Ash

Best Director: Aditya Dhar – Dhurandhar

Best Actress (Leading Role): Aneet Padda – Saiyaara

Best Actor (Leading Role): Ranveer Singh – Dhurandhar

Best Actress (Supporting Role): Huma Qureshi – Jolly LLB 3

Best Actor (Supporting Role): Sanjay Dutt – Dhurandhar

Best Actor in a Negative Role: Akshaye Khanna – Dhurandhar

Best Music Direction: Shashwat Sachdev – Dhurandhar

Best Story (Original): Aditya Dhar – Dhurandhar

Best Story (Adapted): Basharat Peer, Sumit Roy, Neeraj Ghaywan – Homebound

Best Lyrics: Irshad Kamil – Saiyaara

Best Playback Singer (Male): Faheem Abdullah – Saiyaara

Best Playback Singer (Female): Shreya Ghoshal – Saiyaara (Reprise – Female)

Technical Categories

Best Cinematography: Vikash Nowlakha – Dhurandhar

Best Screenplay: Aditya Dhar – Dhurandhar

Best Dialogues: Aditya Dhar – Dhurandhar

Best Editing: Shivkumar V. Panicker – Dhurandhar

Best Choreography: Bosco Leslie Martis – Aavan Jaavan, War 2

Best Sound Design: Bishwadeep Chatterjee – Dhurandhar

Best Sound Mixing: Alok De – Chhaava

Best Background Score: A R Rahman – Chhaava

Best Visual Effects: Assemblage Entertainment, Redefine – Chhaava

Debut Categories

Best Female Debut: Rasha Thadani – Azaad

Best Male Debut: Ahaan Panday – Saiyaara

Digital film category

Best Picture – Baramulla

Best Story (Original) – Baramulla

Best Direction – Karan Tejpal for Stolen

Best Performance in a Leading Role (Male) – Abhishek Banerjee (Stolen)

Best Performance in a Leading Role (Female) – Sanya Malhotra (Mrs)

Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Female) – Monika Panwar (Nishaanchi 2)

Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Male) – Avinash Tiwary (The Mehta Boys)

Digital Series category

Best Series – The Ba**ds of Bollywood

Best Direction – Aryan Khan (The Ba**ds of Bollywood)

Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Female) – Anya Singh (The Ba**ds of Bollywood)

Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Male) – Raghav Juyal (The Ba**ds of Bollywood)

Best Performance in a Leading Role (Male) – Jaideep Ahlawat (Paatal Lok 2)

Best Performance in a Leading Role (Female) – Tillotama Shome (Paatal Lok 2)

Best Original Story – Paatal Lok 2

Best Docuseries/Docufilm: Netflix Entertainment Services India LLP, Rakesh Roshan & Shashi Ranjan – The Roshans

Best Reality/Non Scripted: BBC Studios, All3Media & Prime Video – The Traitors

Best Title Track: Ujwal Gupta – The Ba**ds of Bollywood

  • Santanu Das
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Santanu Das

    Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More

recommendedIcon
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Home/Entertainment/Bollywood/IIFA Awards 2026 Full List Of Winners: Dhurandhar Sweeps Major Awards With Best Actor For Ranveer Singh; Aneet Padda Takes Home Best Actress
  • mint-logo
  • HH-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • htauto-logo-v6-black
  • ht_tech_logo_white@2x
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icon
  • slurrp-icon
  • smartcast-logo
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • logo-fab-play
  • VCCircle_logo-white
  • TechCircle_logo_white
  • VCCEdge_logo_white
  • edge-insights-logo
  • shineLogo
© 2026 HindustanTimes