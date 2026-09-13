The Traitors 2 star Sahil Salathia slams Rida Tharana for saying he made her uncomfortable: ‘Hope that you get healed’

The Traitors Season 2 might have come to an end but the feud that emerged out of the show are anything but over. Rida Tharana, who won the show jointly with Krystle D'Souza , has now accused contestant Sahil Salathia of making her uncomfortable by touching and hugging her without consent. Sahil took note of this accusation and replied back with a new post on Instagram, hoping that she starts ‘healing people around’ her.

What did Rida say?

Rida was seen lashing out at Sahil in a promo for The Traitors where she said that she wanted to ‘slap the s*** out of him’ for his behavior and that it makes sense why parents beat their kids when they grow up. Sahil shared Rida's comments in a reel where he was seen chilling with his parents. Rida commented on the reel and wrote, “While you’re loving and adoring him so much, can you also please teach him about alcohol tolerance and how not to make women around him uncomfortable when he’s drunk? At that party, he repeatedly hugged and touched me without my consent, fell all over me, and put himself on me to the point where I felt extremely uncomfortable and found it difficult to even stay at the party.”