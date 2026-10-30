India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I Live Updates: Mayank takes early wickets to rattle New Zealand

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Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi had a big partnership in the third game.

India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I: India win the toss and decide to bowl. Two changes for them. Ishan Kishan and Mayank Yadav come in for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. India look to continue piling misery on New Zealand in the penultimate game of the five-T20I series at Eden Park, Auckland. The Shreyas Iyer-led team has won the previous three matches and enjoys an unassailable 3-0 lead at present. It will be interesting to see if the team gives teenage star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi a third straight game. The 15-year-old was brought into the Playing XI after injury to Ishan Kishan in the first game. Kishan is expected to be back for the fourth game. India might want to continue with Sooryavanshi and rest someone else, in light of his good batting in the third game and in order to boost his morale. New Zealand, on the other hand, will be depleted in their bowling department after injuries to Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson. With Eden Park having the shortest straight boundaries in the world, it appears there is no end in sight to their troubles. ...Read More

The 15-year-old was brought into the Playing XI after injury to Ishan Kishan in the first game. Kishan is expected to be back for the fourth game. India might want to continue with Sooryavanshi and rest someone else, in light of his good batting in the third game and in order to boost his morale. New Zealand, on the other hand, will be depleted in their bowling department after injuries to Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson. With Eden Park having the shortest straight boundaries in the world, it appears there is no end in sight to their troubles.