Divya Dutta lauds Gajab Raat co-star Manoj Bajpayee for treating newcomers as equals, says working with him leaves one spoiled | HT Exclusive

Divya Dutta and Manoj Bajpayee worked together in four films — LOC: Kargil (2003), Veer-Zaara (2004), Special 26 (2013) and Traffic (2016) — but they never shared screen space in any of these projects. The duo finally got a chance to star together in not one, but two projects this year — The Last Man and Netflix's recent crime drama Gajab Raat. Divya Dutta and Manoj Bajpayee are seen at loggerheads in Gajab Raat.

In Neeraj Pandey's directorial, Divya plays a shrewd politician. In an exclusive interaction with Hindustan Times, the actor spoke about how sharing screen space with Manoj was on her bucket list. She also talked about why Manoj and writer/co-producer Neeraj Pandey were the reasons she said yes to the project.

You have finally shared screen space with Manoj Bajpayee twice this year. How was it shooting with him for Gajab Raat? He was on my bucket list because he is one of the most amazing actors we have. It was really surprising that we did four films together and in none of them did we share screen space — except, I think, Special 26, where he just ran past me for a split second. So, we had been promising each other that we must work together, and finally it happened twice this year.

Gajab Raat has been really amazing because our roles were completely different. Manoj is effortless and very simple; his brilliance comes from his simplicity and how effortlessly he does everything. I've also been observing how he approaches everyone on set — he makes it so easy for people around him. Even with newcomers, he treats them as equals, which is so lovely. Plus, he has an amazing knack for cooking food for his colleagues, and he does it with so much love. It is such an amazing combination that one gets spoiled and wants to work with Manoj again.

Did he cook anything on the sets of this film? In Gajab Raat, I was barely on set with any of them for long, but he sweetly compensated for it. He took all of us out for dinner one day, and we had a blast. But nothing was cooked by him on set.