Gajab Raat review: The night in this Manoj Bajpayee-starrer should have been more eventful and exciting

Manoj's transition from a corrupt cop who is perfectly comfortable playing by his own rules to someone determined to ensure that this particular case gets justice is handled well. His decision to side with the victim after learning the truth gives the story a compelling turn, and Manoj makes the most of it.

Gajab Raat begins by teasing a morally murky thriller, and, for a while, it delivers. The tension is taut over the first 30 minutes, as director Ritesh Shah, along with writers Neeraj Pandey and Deepak Venkateshan, build a world where the price for fixing a case is already decided, and even ₹5 crore is considered too little. The film establishes its corrupt ecosystem effectively, making you curious to see just how deep the rot goes.

The story revolves around a corrupt police officer Ajay Nirvit (Manoj) who heads out to conduct a hotel raid but finds himself unwillingly embroiled in a case involving a girl who has been assaulted and found on the streets of Delhi. The news goes viral on social media. His job seems simple enough: rush the girl to the hospital and record her statement once she regains consciousness. Things get complicated, however, when a CBI official begins pressuring him to hand over the case. Our protagonist operates in a comfortable little moral grey zone, where accepting bribes for dirty jobs is all part of the daily routine. But will he bend the rules this time, too, or will something resembling a conscience finally kick in?

Manoj Bajpayee ’s latest, backed by filmmaker Neeraj Panday’s banner, had stirred up quite the storm when it was announced. Not because of its cast or premise, but because of its title. Initially called Ghooskhor Pandat, the film has now, by some strange twist of logic, been rechristened Gajab Raat. Ironically, the new title is far more apt for the film than the original one.

Where the film falters The trouble begins once the film moves past that promising first half hour. We learn that the victim stumbled upon something she was never supposed to discover, but the big reveal is less impactful than the buildup suggests. What should have raised the stakes instead leaves the narrative struggling to recapture its tension. The climax, meanwhile is too convenient to be genuinely satisfying, tying things up with an ease that feels at odds with the murky world the film initially shows you. Also, there's a track between Manoj and Nushrrat Bharuccha (who plays an escort in the film), which leads nowhere. Same goes for Saqib Saleem's character.

Its really then left to the acting to make this a one time watch. Manoj is the force that drives this thriller; watch out for him in the scenes where he speaks to his seniors, convincing them to not take him off this case. He knows just how to toe the line but get what he wants by the end of any conversation. Its this shape shifting aspect that Manoj gets just right. Divya Dutta as the dirty politician is effective. Akshay Oberoi as Navin Madhok and Rajiv Gupta as SHO Praveen are good.