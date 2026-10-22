Manoj Bajpayee calls Tiger Shroff's shooting incident sad and scary, Divya Dutta stresses the need for safety

Manoj expressed hope that the authorities would ensure those responsible faced consequences. He said, "From what I've heard in the news, the investigation is ongoing. The alleged suspects have been brought to Mumbai, and they've been arrested too. I just hope the investigation wraps up as soon as possible, and that an example is set so that next time, anyone will think twice before doing something like this."

Manoj Bajpayee said he did not view the incident as a gang war but admitted that the uncertainty surrounding such attacks was frightening. He said, “I don't see a gang war, but shots are being fired from who knows where—that's really scary. It's sad what happened to Tiger, but the best and the happiest part is that he's safe, and his driver is also recovering slowly. We aren't law and order experts or anything."

On Sunday, Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff was returning after playing football when three gunmen opened fire at his car. The incident sparked concerns about celebrity safety in Mumbai. Several actors, including Ram Gopal Varma, Vidyut Jammwal, Suniel Shetty and Rakesh Bedi, expressed concern and called for action against those responsible. In a recent conversation with ANI, Manoj Bajpayee and Divya Dutta also reacted to the incident, describing it as sad and scary.

Divya Dutta also spoke about the fear such incidents create, emphasising that feeling safe is a basic necessity for everyone.

“Unfortunately, hearing it sends a wave of ‘what happened?’ everywhere. We all just want a normal sort of safety. Everyone needs that basic to survive, and it's really important. When it shakes like that, it absolutely shakes you up, but I'm sure the authorities are looking into it, and Tiger is safe. Yeah, God bless,” she said.

All about Tiger Shroff's shooting incident On October 18, Tiger was returning after playing football in Juhu when three bike-borne assailants opened fire at his vehicle. The gunmen reportedly fired at least five rounds. While Tiger escaped with minor abrasions, his driver and a bystander sustained gunshot wounds.

A social media post attributed to individuals linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the attack and alleged that Tiger had been targeted because of his association with actor Salman Khan. Following the incident, Tiger's father, actor Jackie Shroff, assured the media that his son was safe. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also visited Tiger at his residence, where the actor was seen with bandages on his chest and arm. Tiger suffered minor injuries, was examined and was subsequently discharged.

Three days after the shooting in Mumbai's Juhu area, seven people had been arrested in connection with the case. Those arrested included three alleged shooters and four people suspected of being part of a larger network that helped transport firearms and ammunition to Mumbai.