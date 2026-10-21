Renuka Shahane calls attack on Tiger Shroff terrifying: ‘Poor guy was just living his ordinary life’
Actor Renuka Shahane called the Tiger Shroff firing incident ‘terrifying’ and said she was relieved that the actor escaped unharmed.
Several Bollywood celebrities have come out in support of Tiger Shroff after a firing incident in Mumbai on Sunday. The incident has sent shockwaves through the film industry, with actor Renuka Shahane calling it ‘truly terrifying’ and thanking God that Tiger was not hurt.
‘The poor guy was just going about his business’
Speaking to ANI, Renuka Shahane said, “It’s a truly terrifying thing. The poor guy was just going about his business, living his ordinary life. I thank God that he wasn’t harmed. This news has left everyone shaken. Such elements must be completely eradicated. Since today is Dussehra, I believe that any such elements, those who use intimidation, take up arms, or act in defiance of the law, must absolutely be destroyed. I truly hope that is what happens.”
Deep Dive
Tiger Shroff seen without bandages in new photos
Following the incident, the first photos and videos of Tiger emerged when he met Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The actor was seen with bandages in the images. On Tuesday, however, Tiger was seen without bandages in new pictures shared by Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar, who visited him following the firing incident. The photos offered some relief to fans concerned about his well-being.
Sharing the pictures on social media, Ashish Shelar wrote, “Visited Tiger Shroff and enquired about his well-being following the unfortunate firing incident in Juhu. Such acts of violence have no place in our society. Wishing him strength and a speedy recovery.”
What happened in the Tiger Shroff firing incident?
The firing took place in Mumbai's posh Juhu area when Tiger was leaving a football club in his car, with his driver at the wheel. Three assailants reportedly approached the actor's car and opened fire. After his driver was injured, Tiger quickly took the wheel and drove away from the spot. Following the incident, Mumbai Police arrested three suspects in Rajasthan's Kota. Delhi Police later arrested four people, including two women, in connection with the firing incident.
Security beefed up for Bollywood celebrities
Following the attack on Tiger, reports have emerged of heightened security around Bollywood celebrities. Reports of increased security around Salman Khan have been doing the rounds. It has also been reported that Akshay Kumar has stepped up security at his home. According to a report by NDTV, Akshay Kumar's home might get a bulletproof glass shield amid security concerns.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVibha Maru
Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.Read More
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