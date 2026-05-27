Exclusive| Renuka Shahane to direct husband Ashutosh Rana for the first time in a short film, shares details

Actor Ashutosh Rana and actor-director Renuka Shahane recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary with much gusto and excitement. While the couple is happy about this milestone year, there is one more reason for added excitement this year as they enter a new partnership: actor-director. Renuka Shahane and Ashutosh Rana

Talking exclusively to us, Renuka Shahane reveals that she is directing her husband Ashutosh Rana for the first time for a short film this year. "There are always jitters when you direct, but this time is more special as Rana ji is in the main part of the film. It's the first time that he is in front of the camera and I am behind it, and it can go either ways. It's such a big gamble; just because you are great as partners, doesn't necessarily mean it will translate like that on screen too. But it was better than I had imagined. As a director-actor duo, we make a great team," she says.

Ask her how Ashutosh was as an actor and not just her husband on set and Renuka shares, “He's a dream actor to work with because he is so open and trusting. He goes entirely with your vision and I had seen that when he was shooting for Sangharsh. The way he took directions from Tanuja, who was directing him, I knew that he's like clay. You can mould him and he's open to it. He doesn't come with his preconceived notions as an actor.” Renuka quips. “Maybe with other people, he might have a little bit of strictness, but with me, he was exceptionally kind and forgiving.” She also adds that she is looking forward to collaborating with her husband on screen too, but she wants someone else to helm that project.