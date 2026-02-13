Renuka Shahane wishes her, Anushka Sharma film Chakda Xpress had ‘streamed’, director Prosit Roy reveals ‘real tragedy’

Re-sharing her post, Prosit wrote, "Till today, the handful who saw the film during post keep telling me how much it stayed with them. That's the real tragedy-it never got to reach everyone it was made for. We gave this film everything we had. Sadly, the system didn't give it the chance it deserved."

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Renuka shared a selfie as she flaunted her short hair and specs. She wrote, "Loved my look in Chakda Xpress!!! Loved working with @prositroy and the Chakda team. Wish the film had streamed (crying face emoji)."

Actor Renuka Shahane , who was part of Chakda Xpress alongside Anushka Sharma , penned a brief note wishing that their film had ‘streamed’. Reacting to her comment, the film's director, Prosit Roy, opened up about the ‘real tragedy’.

The post was shared on Reddit with the caption, "‘Wish Chakda Xpress had streamed’ post by Renuka Shahane makes it evident that this Anushka Sharma film is never releasing." It further read, "Really curious to know what happened to Chakda Xpress and why they have not been able to resolve it!!! But this update by Renuka Shahane hints that the film is never going to release. Sad!"

A comment read, "Anushka had given her career's worst performance in this film; therefore, This Movie Has Been Shelved." A person wrote, "Anushka was so bad in the teaser, she herself backed out from the release because of the well-deserved trolling for her acting." A comment read, "A fallout or dissatisfaction between the production house (Clean Slate Filmz) and Netflix over the final cut, budget concerns, and how the film turned out happened."

A Reddit user wrote, "All you people trolling Anushka for her accent, makeup, whatever else, forget that a film is more than just its lead star. There are at least a hundred people working as part of the team - actors and otherwise for whom getting even ONE project is a big deal to begin with, and that helps them build their portfolio project by project." "This is the future of streaming; they will stop taking movies, and producers will be left with losses," said another person.